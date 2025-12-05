Merrily We Roll Along cast: Every character featured in the musical drama and the actors behind them

Merrily We Roll Along © Apple TV

Merrily We Roll Along premiered on December 5, 2025. The filmed recording of the Broadway musical revival is about Franklin, a disillusioned host of a superficial Hollywood party in 1978, at the height of his fame. Further, the breakup of his friendship with Charley Kringas, his writing partner, comes up and Mary Flynn is secretly in love with him.

Merrily We Roll Along (2025): Who were featured in the musical drama

Ben Platt voices Charley Kringas

Ben Platt is an American actor, singer, and songwriter. He is known for his Broadway roles, including The Book of Mormon and Dear Evan Hansen. He was nominated for a Golden Globe for playing Payton Hobart in The Politician on Netflix.

Paul Mescal voices Franklin Shepard

In Merrily We Roll Along (2025), Paul Mescal voiced as Franklin Shepard. He is an Irish film and stage actor. His Primetime Emmy nomination came for playing Connell Waldron in the BBC/Hulu romantic drama miniseries Normal People (2020). His film debut was The Lost Daughter (2021), a psychological drama. Performing Stanley Kowalski in a West End revival of A Streetcar Named Desire (2022), he won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor.

Beanie Feldstein voices Mary Flynn

Beanie Feldstein voiced as Mary Flynn in Merrily We Roll Along. Her 2016 film Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising brought her fame. In 2017, she played a supporting role in Lady Bird. In 2019, she starred in Booksmart. Also, she played roles in Hello, Dolly! and Funny Girl revivals on Broadway.

Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie

Krystal Joy Brown voiced Gussie Carnegie. Her acting skills span theatre, TV, and film. Her Broadway career is prominent. She played Eliza Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway. Her films include Hair, Leap of Faith, Big Fish, and Motown: The Musical as Diana Ross. Her work earned Brown Fred Astaire Award nominations. She appears in Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Katie Rose Clarke voices Beth Shepard

Katie Rose Clarke came up as Beth Shepard. The Light in the Piazza was her Broadway debut. A Broadway and tour performance as Glinda in Wicked is one of her most famous roles. In 2017, she played Ellen in Miss Saigon on Broadway. She appeared in the Broadway premiere of Allegiance. Her TV credits include NCIS: New Orleans.

Corey Mach voices as Tyler

The Broadway actor Corey Mach's Broadway credits include Kinky Boots, Hands on a Hardbody, and Godspell revival. He has performed in Wicked, Flashdance, and Rent national tours. He directed Merrily We Roll Along at New York Theater Workshop and Invisible Thread at Second Stage off-Broadway. Waitress and The Hunchback of Notre Dame were his regional debuts.

Daniel Radcliffe voices Charley Kringas

Daniel Radcliffe is best known for playing Harry Potter for ten years. He played various film and stage roles after Harry Potter. He appeared in Kill Your Darlings, Horns and the horror film The Woman in Black. His Broadway and London roles in Equus and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying left a mark.

Max Rackenberg as Frank Jr.

In Maria Friedman's 2023 Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along, young actor Max Rackenberg played one of the original Frank Jr.s. Max hosts the podcast Dreams of Performing, where he interviews child actors and their supporters.

Natalie Wachen as KT

Southern California native Natalie Wachen has worked in TV, film, and theater. She appeared on HBO's Boardwalk Empire, NBC's Deception, The CW's 90210, and BET's Hell Date periodically. Mimi appeared in Rent and Murder Ballad off-Broadway, and Lin-Manuel Miranda's The Hamilton Mixtape was performed at The Public Theater.

Sherz Aletaha voices Scotty, Mrs. Spencer and Auditionee

Sherz Aletaha appeared in the Tony-winning Merrily We Roll Along revival. This Manhattan-based Iranian American actor, singer, and vocal coach appeared in Kismet and Man of La Mancha, where she played Lalume and Aldonza. She has performed at The Kennedy Center and Lincoln Center. She appeared on Powerbook III: Raising Kanan, The Detour, and The First Wives Club. Additionally, she has voiced for Age of Learning and Netflix.

Supporting cast members: Merrily We Roll Along

Talia Robinson as Meg Kincaid

Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson

Jamila Sabares-Klemm as Dory/Evelyn/Pianist

Brian Sears as Greg from Paramount

Brianna Stoute as Mimi from Paramount/Make-Up Artist

Christian Strange as Ru/Reverend

Vishal Vaidya as Jerome

Jacob Keith Watson as Terry/Mr. Spencer

