"She wants to be petty" – The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Demi Engemann addresses Jessi Ngatikaura’s public Fruity Pebbles claim

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 (Image via Instagram/@secretlivesonhulu)

Demi Engemann has responded to Jessi Ngatikaura’s public disclosure regarding the meaning behind “Fruity Pebbles,” a term previously referenced on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The issue resurfaced after Jessi shared a statement about the act, which included,

“Since she wants to be petty and be an asshole, I think I am just going to go ahead and say that grandpa Bret likes to drink her piss like it is dirty soda.”

Demi later addressed how the comment circulated and explained why she chose to respond to the claim, pointing to the timing of the revelation and its effect on her family gathering.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Demi Engemann responds to Jessi Ngatikaura’s Fruity Pebbles disclosure

Demi discussed the situation in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on December 4. She stated that the disclosure created tension during the holiday period.

She explained that the topic was an “awkward” one and noted attending Thanksgiving the following day, describing the timing as not ideal.

Jessi originally shared the claim through an Instagram Story on November 25, stating that Bret consumed it like water and that this was the meaning behind “Fruity Pebbles.”

Demi later clarified that the act referenced by Jessi occurred privately and was not intended for public release.

She explained that what she and her husband did one time behind closed doors was a "consensual and private" experience within their marriage.

Her response emphasized that the matter had been mentioned jokingly within the group but was not intended for public discussion.

She also noted that once the information was disclosed, she and Bret decided to address it openly. She said,

“Fruity Pebbles has been a topic that we’ve all teased and talked about for so long and as much as it was a private moment, and we never planned on sharing this ourselves, we have nothing else left to do other than just own it and have fun with it.”

Fallout between Demi and Jessi across seasons of the series

Demi and Jessi’s conflict developed across multiple seasons of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Their disagreements began between seasons 1 and 2, with Jessi stating during a season 2 confessional that they “had a little disagreement about money,” which affected their relationship.

Season 3 featured additional developments involving Marciano Brunette. Jessi revealed a two-month emotional affair with Marciano, while Marciano stated that he kissed Demi, a claim she denied.

Demi later said regarding the ongoing conflict,

“There are things that people have seen on camera, there’s things that people haven’t seen, and I’m kind of at peace with it.”

She added that she believed Jessi continued to focus on their disagreement.

Demi also referenced another issue when she stated that she would not allow a private act between her and her husband to distract from what she described as a serious act she "did not consent to," which he denied.

Reactions from Whitney Leavitt and cast dynamics moving forward

Whitney Leavitt addressed the situation during an interview with Us Weekly on December 2.

She referenced the exchanges between Demi and Jessi and said that the situation was “wild”, noting that the cast sometimes needed to address matters in direct conversations rather than online.

When asked whose side she supported, she responded with the phrase “no comment”.

Whitney discussed how the Fruity Pebbles disclosure connected to events that had taken place since season 1. She acknowledged the ongoing tension and added that the upcoming reunion episode contained further developments, stating,

“That reunion was wild.”

Despite the unresolved issues, Demi said she had not ruled out reconciling with Jessi. She clarified that “on my end” indicated her willingness to reconnect and referenced past cast reconciliations as examples.

She also said she hoped Jessi was doing well.

