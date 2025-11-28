"It really is not that deep or serious" – The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Demi responds to claims she planned an affair-themed cliffhanger with Dakota

Demi of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Image via Instagram/@demilucymay)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Demi Engemann addressed the claims that she attempted to stage an affair with Dakota Mortensen for a season finale storyline.

Demi clarified the situation in a comment posted on Reality Check Please on November 27, explaining that the scene in question was part of a discussion with production about potential cliffhangers.

Highlighting that the scenario did not carry the implications reported in the media, she wrote,

“It really was not that deep or serious."

Clarification from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Demi Engemann on the alleged affair with Dakota Mortensen

Demi Engemann explained that the idea originated during a meeting with production after season 1 wrapped. She said production asked the cast for ideas for a "big cliffhanger" because the show was considered boring. She added,

“We all threw out a bunch of ideas and one of mine was me saying that Dakota could meet up with me to get advice about him and Taylor and someone could ‘get footage’ of us talking in the car making it seem like ‘something might be going on between us.'"

She added that the footage ultimately used in season 2 showed Dakota seeking advice in a straightforward manner, and at the start of the season, it was "cleared up" that he was just there to get her advice about Taylor, the same way he did with Mayci Neeley.

Responses from costars

Demi criticized her The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-stars for how the story was presented publicly, explaining that the situation exemplified a "pile-on" tactic, where multiple people target someone who is already facing public scrutiny. Demi stated that although all cast members contributed ideas for a cliffhanger, the way the story was presented made it seem as if she “wanted to stage an affair” independently, which she clarified was not the case.

The rumor first arose during an episode of The Viall Files when Mikayla Matthews and Jessi Ngatikaura commented on Demi’s alleged plan.

Mikayla recalled that Demi was proposing a “huge finale” for season 1, suggesting a storyline that would make it appear as though she had an affair with Dakota, which others considered unusual.

Mayci Neeley and Layla Taylor also discussed the moment. Layla said they were confused why such an idea would be considered acceptable by Demi, her husband Bret Engemann, Dakota, or Taylor.

Mayci added that Taylor questioned why Demi wanted to pursue that idea, and Demi responded that it was not “weird,” asking for their support. Mayci and Jessi indicated they did find it unusual.

Context within the series

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has previously featuresTaylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen’s relationship, including a reported split following allegations of infidelity in season 2.

Demi’s interactions with other cast members also evolved, as highlighted in her ongoing feud with Jessi Ngatikaura during season 3.

Regarding a separate personal topic, Demi addressed a private act involving her husband, Bret, that was referenced by Jessi on social media.

“What my husband and I did one time behind closed doors was a consensual and private experience in our marriage. I won’t let a private act between my husband and I be a distraction from a serious act that I did not consent to,” Demi stated.

