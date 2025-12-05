Which brand is Starbucks collaborating with for its new holiday? Details explored

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 16: A Starbucks logo is seen as members and supporters of Starbucks Workers United protest outside of a Starbucks store in Dupont Circle on November 16, 2023 in Washington, DC. The group held a series of rallies on Starbuck's promotional "Red Cup Day" outside of non-union Starbucks stores to demand Starbucks respect union rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Starbucks has partnered with Roller Rabbit for a holiday collection. The coffeehouse chain confirmed on November 26, 2025, that it would be releasing a Holiday line featuring the loungewear brand known for its prints of dancing primates.

The dancing monkey is a recurring theme for Roller Rabbit, and the brand is known for its premium cotton and silk pajamas, available in both adult and children’s sizes. The brand’s designs are often curated to meet seasonal demands, and its collaboration with Starbucks is no exception.

The collection features Tumblers dressed in three colorful designs—Monkey Mas, Lovely Monkey in Bubblrgum and Coffeehouse Bonanza—an exclusive new print launched in celebration of the collection.

Lovely Monkey and Coffeehouse banana graphics are available in both plastic cold cups and stainless steel water bottles, while the Monkey Mas is only available in stainless steel cold cups.

All designs feature the dancing monkey and popular Starbucks menu items. The collection officially launched on December 2, 2025, and is now available at Starbucks coffeehouses across the US.

More details on the Starbucks X Roller Rabbit collab

In Starbucks’ newsletter dated November 26, 2025, the American multinational company described the collaboration as an effort to bring more color to the holiday season. The prints are hand-drawn and vibrant, and are defined by Ed Bertouch, CEO of Roller Rabbit, as a way to turn the ordinary into something extraordinary:

“We’ve always believed that everyday moments can be made more joyful through color, pattern and a sense of play,” Bertouch said. “Starbucks shares that same philosophy of turning the ordinary into something special.”

He added that the collaboration brings together two brands dedicated to thoughtful designs and togetherness.

The director of US merchandise for Starbucks, Kap Pitarys, added:

"Cozy’ is a word that applies to both Roller Rabbit and Starbucks. We were inspired by the idea of enjoying a cup of coffee in your pajamas with family or friends by the fire during this time of year. Both brands really appeal to customers who are drawn to the comfort of those seasonal rituals.”

Pitarys stated that Starbucks’ collaboration with brands like Hello Kitty and Roller Rabbit in 2025 aims to connect with new audiences. Starbucks is looking forward to creating more “organic moments” with other brands and promises customers unexpected collections.

