Will Starbucks be open on Columbus Day 2025? Store timings and more explored

Starbucks coffee shop sign mounted on an exterior wall with a high-rise building in the background, San Francisco, California, February 21, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

As Columbus Day nears, many folks are starting to set up their plans for the day off. Some aim to hit the stores, others simply want to relax. It's usual to ask which spots will be open, especially if you just want a quick coffee or snack. For those who adore coffee, here's a cheer: Starbucks will stay open as usual. They ensure that their fans can grab their favorite drinks and bites, no matter what they plan for the holiday.

Starbucks to stay open on Columbus Day, serving early risers and leisure visitors alike

As Americans are ready to celebrate Columbus Day on Monday, October 13, 2025, Starbucks has already made sure that its stores will be available throughout the day, beginning at 5.30 am and closing at 8.30 pm. This schedule will allow all the early birds to have a fresh cup of coffee to start their day, going out on errands or on holiday.

Starbucks will also be available to those who like their time less hurried, since they can already get a cup of coffee in mid-mornings or afternoons, or even walk in the morning and get a cup of coffee in the afternoon. People who need to hurry and take the espresso to go and those who have more time to sit down and have a cup of drink and snack can rely on Starbucks to provide them with a comfortable and familiar place to visit during the holiday.

Its regular operating hours will provide the coffee chain with a soothing routine for the customers who want to have their regular dose of caffeine during the Columbus Day activities.

However, Starbucks' holiday hours can change based on its location, so it's smart to check before you go. If there are any changes to the times, the company quickly announces that. Some local shops may open up earlier or shut down later than usual. Knowing this helps you plan your visit so nothing unexpected happens.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!