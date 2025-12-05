Dollar Tree adds Cambridge & Thames Danish cookie tins to its growing snack lineup

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: People walk past a Dollar Tree store on November 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The company announced it will permanently increase prices from $1.00 to $1.25 on most of its items in a move it said was ‘not a reaction to short-term or transitory market conditions’. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Dollar Tree now stocks those Cambridge & Thames butter cookie tins - crisp, golden rounds packed in shiny metal boxes. For plenty of folks, spotting them on shelves brings back cozy winter nights from years ago. Each December, little things - like a recipe scribbled on notepaper or a worn-out decoration - tug at old feelings and echo past celebrations.

Some households pass down handmade tree trimmings; others dig out favorite candies every single year. But not much hits the spot like cracking open one of these rich, melt-in-your-mouth treats sealed tight in its classic tin. According to Allrecipes, right now, you can grab a box for only $1.25, so reliving that sweet bit of holiday warmth doesn’t cost a fortune.

Holiday nostalgia returns with Cambridge & Thames’ butter cookies

The moment you spot that well-known blue can, it’s clear - holidays are here. Not just any snack, Cambridge & Thames’ butter-rich Danish treats hit the mark when folks crave old-school comfort, landing on platters and presents alike, thanks to their rich snap and no-fuss charm. Inside each container? A mix of timeless cuts tied closely to snowy-season gatherings, perfect with a warm drink for dipping or sipping alongside.

More than a quick option for visitors or rushed present swaps, they bring along stories passed down through family moments at the table. Some households grab one can - or more - like it’s part of putting up lights or taping gift wrap. Once the treats vanish, that container sticks around, popping up later holding needles, old trinkets, or random bits folks just keep piling up.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!