“Everyone borrows from everyone” - Josh Hutcherson comments on Quentin Tarantino’s ‘rip-off’ claims on Hunger Games

Josh Hutcherson (Image via Getty)

Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson has reportedly responded to Quentin Tarantino’s complaint about the series being copied from Battle Royale, a Japanese novel and its subsequent film adaptation. At the premiere of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Hutcherson told Variety that he acknowledges the similarities, but firmly believes the American series to be an original creation.

“There are similar themes, for sure,” he said. “But, you know, everyone borrows from everyone.”



The last remark seems to be a sly dig at Tarantino himself, whose masterpieces are known for tributing the legendary filmmakers who have come before him.

Known for playing Peeta Mellark opposite Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss in the four original Hunger Games films, Josh recently commented on the franchise’s upcoming prequel, “Sunrise of the Reaping.” Although the film released its first teaser in November 2025 ahead of its 2026 debut, Hutcherson revealed he has not yet watched the trailer or read the book.

He expressed enthusiasm for the story’s continuation and praised the new cast. However, he did not confirm any involvement, despite Peeta appearing briefly in the novel’s flash-forward ending.

Hutcherson is currently returning to the big screen as Mike Schmidt in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 directed by Emma Tammi. The sequel reunites Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Matthew Lillard and Theodus Crane while introducing new cast members, including Freddy Carter, Skeet Ulrich, McKenna Grace, Teo Briones and Wayne Knight.

Quentin Tarantino's take on The Hunger Games





Quentin Tarantino, a longtime admirer of Battle Royale discussed the film on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast in November while sharing his favorite movies of the 21st century. Ranking it 12th, he highlighted the strong parallels between Battle Royale and The Hunger Games emphasizing their notable thematic similarities.

“I do not understand how the Japanese writer didn’t sue Suzanne Collins for every fucking thing she owns,” Tarantino stated. “They just ripped off the fucking book! Stupid book critics are not going to go watch a Japanese movie called ‘Battle Royale,’ so the stupid book critics never called her out on it,” he continued. “They talked about how it was the most original thing they’d ever fucking read. As soon as the film critics saw the film they said, ‘What the f**k! This is just “Battle Royale” except PG!’”

What is the story of The Hunger Games all about

The Hunger Games tells the story of Katniss Everdeen, a 16-year-old girl living in the dystopian nation of Panem, where the Capitol rules harshly over twelve districts. Every year, a girl and a boy from each district are chosen as tributes to compete in the titular tournament, which happens to be a televised fight to the death for the entertainment of the elite.

When Katniss’s younger sister Prim is chosen, Katniss volunteers in her place, joining fellow District 12 tribute Peeta Mellark. Inside the arena, Katniss is forced to rely on her hunting skills, instincts and strategic alliances to survive while navigating the Capitol’s manipulation and Peeta’s unexpected affection for her.