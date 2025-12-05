What did Hoof GP do to his hand? YouTuber’s injury in viral video sparks concern

Graeme Parker, aka The Hoof GP, injured his hand at the end of November while working (Image via YouTube/The Hoof GP)

YouTuber Graeme Parker, better known as The Hoof GP, triggered concern among his viewers after sharing a Facebook post about his injured fingers. On Nov. 26, the content creator posted multiple photos of his blood-drenched hand and wrote:

“I’ve had better days! …. 2 slight mishaps, half an hour apart … and yes, they ARE different fingers 🥴”

Parker added:

“Currently say “patiently” in A& E, waiting to find out if the tendon is still attached 🤞🤞🤞At least I got the second one on video”

In subsequent Facebook reels, the Hoof GP discussed undergoing surgery and his brief hospital stay. Parker compiled all the clips in his recent YouTube videos to explain what caused the injury to his hand. The content creator mentioned having experienced two incidents while working.

Graeme Parker revealed that the first mishap happened off-camera. The Hoof GP was holding a gate with his bare hand when a cow kicked the middle finger. It ruptured the sheath of the tendon on the inside of his finger. The YouTuber bandaged himself and didn’t go to the hospital.

He suffered a second injury half an hour later while filming. Parker added the clip that showed him working on a hoof when he accidentally cut himself. The Hoof GP said:

“That was actually my second accident because half an hour before that I had been kicked in my middle finger which had also ruptured the tendon.”

Reflecting on the pain he went through, Parker added:

“So, usually I'm really good with pain or anything like that, but I'll be honest, this seriously hurt. And it's fair to say I was pretty worried about my finger.”

The injured hand has forced the YouTuber to remain off work for the rest of the year. He shared:

“I'm just panicking because they told me I have to be off work for the rest of the year. Yeah, I've got customers and cows and things that I don't want to be off for another day, never mind for the rest of the year.”

The Hoof GP shares another update, days after his surgery

Graeme Parker posted a short video on his Facebook page talking about his current situation. The YouTuber discussed his struggles this week while recovering. The Hoof GP said:

“I feel like I’ve been hit by a train. I don’t know if it’s morphine coming out of my body.”

He said that his body is experiencing shivering, sweating and fever, while feeling unwell in his stomach and head. Hoof GP claimed that he feels horrendous. He added that the pain medication for his finger has worked well, but it is still sore:

“Because I was getting too many shivers and pains, [I] actually wanted me to go back to the doctors and get it all redressed up and check if it wasn’t infected.”

Parker showed the condition of his injured finger after his recent visit to the doctor. He said that he has an appointment with a physiotherapist or occupational therapist on the forthcoming Monday.

Graeme Parker thanked everyone for their kind words, describing the messages as “comforting.” The Hoof GP expressed his eagerness to return to work but asserted that it might take some time.