What unusual fear did Miley Cyrus confront after saying ‘yes’ to Maxx Morando? Details explored

Miley Cyrus revealed a surprising reason behind a playful engagement joke with Maxx Morando during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, Dec. 4. The 33-year-old pop star opened up about her unusual phobia of paper, explaining that the texture and touch of dry hands make her uncomfortable, particularly around the holidays. She said (via People):

"Christmas, I’m known as a little bit of a Grinch because I have a qualm with Christmas. I hate paper. The real problem for me with paper is when people have dry hands and they touch paper and then it’s Christmas and it’s cold and everyone’s hands are dry and they’re all touching paper..."

That rough feel? It bugs her so much. Because of this, people call her a bit of a Scrooge every December. But hey - it’s just how she handles an old fear in her own offbeat way.

Miley Cyrus struggles with paper and packaging phobia, even in daily life

While on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Miley Cyrus said she’s been dealing with an intense dislike for specific types of packaging - something that is now messing with her everyday routine. Instead of brushing it off, she’s trying treatments like EMDR and hypnosis because just seeing things like Amazon boxes makes her feel sick; the mix of cardboard and filler gets to her.

Because of this reaction, stuff at home has shifted - even her relationship feels the ripple, since she usually gets her fiancé to take care of parcels before they come inside. When asked about typical anniversary customs, she made clear she won’t stick to tradition, especially skipping the usual first year paper theme, choosing instead to mark milestones however suits her best.

She said:

"It’s getting worse and so there does need to be some sort of intervention and I am gonna look into some sort of EMDR, being hypnotized about it because it is affecting my everyday life. Someone gets an Amazon box, I’m sick, because the cardboard is the worst of it all. It’s extra dry and there’s packaging within it. That’s the best part, that’s really why I got engaged because I just make my fiancé open all the packages outside."

Miley Cyrus, engaged to musician Maxx Morando - news shared just days ago - then spilled details on a strange fear while chatting with Jimmy Kimmel. Instead of hiding it, she laughed about hating dry paper, saying even simple stuff like filling out forms or tearing open envelopes gets weird for her.

When talking about old times - including marrying Liam Hemsworth - she cracked a joke, claiming she was so zoned out back then that she didn’t even notice the waxy document they signed. Oddly enough, rolling papers don’t freak her out; she actually showed how she handles them without stress.

This whole thing started years ago, during long drives from Tennessee to Canada with mom Tish and four siblings - the boys always made it worse by crinkling notebook sheets right beside her ears, she said.

