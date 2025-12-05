Kaylee Russell GoFundMe raises over $9000 as fundraiser provides devastating update in missing Colorado woman’s case

A representational image of police tape at a scene under investigation (Image via Richard Bell/Unsplash)

Kaylee Russell, a 20-year-old woman from Colorado was found dead on Thursday December 4. Russell, who had been reported missing earlier, was found in her car, which was submerged inside a canal in Timnath, near the Larimer County Road 44, as per CBS News.

Russell, who was from Evans, Colorado, had gone missing during the weekend, and an endangered missing alert was issued for her by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, noted the news outlet.

When Russell went missing, a fundraiser was set up to financially support efforts to locate her. The GoFundMe page set up by Kristina Dahlstrom on behalf of Russell’s mother, Rebecca, noted that the 20-year-old was last seen near Loveland on Sunday evening. The campaign page stated,

“Rebecca is a devoted single mother facing every parent’s worst nightmare: her daughter Kaylee Russell, age 20, has gone missing. Kaylee was last seen near Loveland, Colorado at 6:15 pm, but she never made it to her destination and failed to show up for work the next day. Since Sunday evening, her phone has stopped sharing any data, and her whereabouts remain unknown. Rebecca has already endured the unimaginable loss of another child, and now she is fighting with everything she has to bring Kaylee home.”

According to Denver 7, Russell had called her father to help her with a flat tire at a Park-n-Ride parking lot before helping her deliver some packages, and returned to the lot. She was then supposed to meet a friend, but never showed up, noted the news outlet.

Activation -

20-yoa Kaylee Russell was last seen on November 30, 2025, around 6pm near Highway 402/I-25 near the Loveland/Johnstown Park-N-Ride. Law enforcement is concerned for her safety. If seen, please call 9-1-1 or the Evans Police Department at 970-350-9600. pic.twitter.com/jPpc39fNOY — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) December 2, 2025

The GoFundMe page set up for Kaylee Russell has raised more than $10,000

When the GoFundMe campaign was set up for Kaylee Russell by Kristina Dahlstrom, the page provided insight into her mother, Rebecca’s struggle to locate her. The page noted,

“Rebecca is the sole provider for herself, but she has put her entire life on hold to search for her daughter. She is unable to work while she coordinates search efforts, speaks with authorities, and follows every possible lead. The financial strain is growing, and she needs help to cover basic expenses like food and gas so she can continue her search without worrying about her own survival.”

While encouraging supporter and well-wishers to donate to the campaign, Kristina also added,

“If you are able to support Rebecca financially, your help will make a real difference in her ability to keep searching for Kaylee…If you are in northern Colorado and can help with search efforts, please reach out for more details on how you can get involved.”

Two water searches were conducted in relation to Russell’s disappearance. The second search was conducted near Timnath Reservoir after a car crash was reported near the location, as per Denver 7. Authorities then discovered Russell's car in the canal and found a body, but did not identify it, reported the news outlet.

The GoFundMe page eventually broke the news that Russell had passed away. In an update, Kristina stated,

“Kaylee has been found and unfortunately, she did not survive.”

UPDATE: We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Kaylee Russell. Our condolences go out to her family and friends. #TheAWAREFoundationInc pic.twitter.com/npj79m5kIe — The AWARE Foundation (@aware_the) December 4, 2025

In addition to the update, Kristina also shared that the page would continue to collect donations for Russell’s mother, Rebecca, to help her with expenses related to organizing a funeral. She added,

“I will continue to collect donations to help with upcoming funeral expenses and additional financial support for Rebecca as she navigates this incredible loss.”

As of the writing of this article, the GoFundMe page has raised more than $10,000. The page received over 200 donations since the news broke that Russell was discovered dead.