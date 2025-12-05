Who are Brian Cole’s parents? J6 pipe bomber’s mom doxxed online

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: A poster is displayed during a press conference with Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel about the January 6th pipe bomber at the Department of Justice on December 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. Federal agents have arrested a suspect they are charging with placing two pipe bombs, which never exploded, the night before the January 6th, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Nearly half a decade after the Jan. 5, 2021, pipe bomb case, in the lead up to the Jan. 6 riots, the FBI has apprehended the accused, Brian Cole Jr. on Thursday. Federal authorities arrested them at their family home in Woodbridge, Virginia, where they reportedly lived with their family.

After the Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI announced Cole’s arrest, Publius (@OcrazioCornPop), an X user with over 122.4K followers doxxed the accused’s mother.

The X post claimed to reveal details about the arrestee’s mother’s job and workplace, along with her pictures.

Brian Cole Jr., 30, is the son of Brian Sr. and Delicia Cole. The accused’s father reportedly operates a family-run bail bonds company, while his mother is a real estate agent, according to the New York Post.

Delicia and Brian Cole Sr. also have two other kids, the NY Post reported. Neither parent had spoken to the media at the time of writing.

Brian Jr.’s grandmother, Loretta, told the New York Post that her grandson worked at their family-owned business. Reacting to his arrest, she said:

“I don’t believe this at all. He’s not a terrorist.”

Loretta added in her statement to the New York Post:

“He’s almost autistic-like because he doesn’t understand a lot of stuff. I hope he is not talking. [...] He’s very naïve. He would not hurt a fly. He’s just not that kind of person.”

Loretta insisted that her grandson is innocent, as she described them as “a gentle person.” She said that Brian had worked for DoorDash once, but has no ties to Washington, DC.

Brian Cole allegedly planted IEDs near DNC and RNC headquarters in January 2021

Attorney General Pamela Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced the arrest of the alleged J6 pipe bomber on Thursday.

DOJ confirmed that the accused was apprehended and charged for “transporting and planting two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on January 5, 2021.”

The areas in Washington, DC, that housed the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Republican National Committee (RNC) were the targets of the bombing.

Fortunately, no one was harmed as both suspected IEDs were reported between 1:00 and 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021. According to the DOJ:

“The Hazardous Devices Section of the United States Capitol Police (USCP) neutralized both devices. Subsequently, the FBI assessed that the two devices contained a main explosive charge, a fuzing system, and a container.”

Brian Cole was not identified as the accused for nearly five years, but the FBI determined the suspect based on the surveillance footage. The authorities confirmed that the same individual planted both bombs near the RNC and DNC headquarters on the evening of Jan. 5.

The FBI also released multiple videos of the suspect and offered a $500,000 reward, seeking information.

Brian Cole Jr. was eventually arrested a month before the fifth anniversary of the incident.

The FBI-DOJ complaint suggests that the accused manufactured the IEDs with components he bought from various Northern Virginia-based retailers. According to the DOJ:

“Cell phone records further show that Cole’s cell phone communicated with cell towers in the area of the RNC and DNC on January 5, 2021, between 7:39 p.m. and 8:24 p.m. The FBI’s Cellular Analysis and Survey Team determined that the location of Cole’s cell phone during this period corresponded with the path of the suspect identified by the FBI through analysis of video from that day.”

AG Pam Bondi hailed the investigators during the press conference:

“Today’s arrest was the result of good, diligent police work and collaboration on a case that languished for four years under the prior administration. The American people are safer thanks to this morning’s successful operation.”

Remarking on the time taken to apprehend the suspect, FBI Director Kash Patel said:

“Although almost five years have passed, this shows the FBI will never rest in bringing justice to those who endanger American lives and our communities.”

He acknowledged the efforts of the FBI's Washington Field Office and countrywide personnel that led to the arrest.