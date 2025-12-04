Is Justin Trudeau confirming his growing romance with Katy Perry? New signs explored

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 29: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on following Sunday Singles on day four of the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 29, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Justin Trudeau has not explicitly commented on his relationship with Katy Perry, but he made a rare comment under a post calling her his "partner." The two have been linked for months after they were photographed on several occasions in Montreal in late July. They have been spotted together on various occasions since then, including the former Prime Minister at the pop star's concerts.

More recently, they had lunch with Japan's former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko Kishida. The Japanese politician shared a photo of the lunch on December 4 on X and referred to Katy Perry as Justin Trudeau's "partner." He wrote (translated by E! News):

"Former Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau came to Japan with his partner Katy Perry and had lunch with us."

Trudeau reposted the photo and thanked the Japanese politician for his friendship. He added that he and "Katy" were so glad to have had the chance to sit down with him and his wife.

In the photo, Katy Perry sported a black turtleneck and a green two-piece skirt. Meanwhile, Justin Trudeau wore a great suit and a light blue collared shirt. The two couples posed for a photo side by side in front of a Christmas tree.

Besides the lunch, Perry and Trudeau also packed on the PDA in Tokyo as Perry wraps up the Japanese leg of her ongoing world tour.

They were spotted holding hands in the Japanese capital, with the Grammy nominee going incognito by wearing a face mask, per InStyle.

Katy Perry seemingly confirmed her relationship with Justin Trudeau during a recent concert

A TikTok video shared on October 31 showed Katy Perry revealing a perfectly good reason why she's rejecting a marriage proposal from a fan. The video was from one of her concerts and she's wearing an animal print top paired with a leaf-inspired skirt.

She was filmed interacting with fans from the audience in between sets when she noticed a sign from a fan asking her to marry him. Perry can be heard saying in the video:

"This guy is trying to get me to marry him and he has a ring in his hand. No. I am dating someone else for crying out f**king loud."

While she didn't mention any names, Katy Perry has only been linked with Justin Trudeau for months now after she ended her 9-year-long engagement with Orlando Bloom.

She and the former Canadian prime minister were photographed yachting out in Santa Monica just weeks before the TikTok video.

They also celebrated the pop star's 41st birthday in Paris together. They went to a cabaret show at the Crazy Horse. The couple, however, doesn't appear to have made their relationship Instagram official yet.

Their recent photo with the former Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida was their first official photo as a couple.

Katy Perry's Lifetime Tour will conclude in Abu Dhabi on December 7 before she starts touring again in June 2026.