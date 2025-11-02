Did Diplo date Katy Perry? American DJ shocks fans by claiming he dated the singer and Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry has appeared with Justin Trudeau on different occasions this year (Image via Getty)

Diplo has recently claimed that he dated Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau. The latest update arrives a few days after the latter two made their relationship official while coming out of the Crazy Horse Cabaret. According to BBC News, the duo was holding hands.

A video of Diplo is trending online, which was taken from his interview with Nayeema Raza on October 7, 2025.

The famous DJ was speaking about some random location, saying that it was a “h*rny place.”

A few moments later, the clip shifted to the moment where Diplo said:

“Now Katy Perry is dating Justin Trudeau.”

Raza replied by saying that she is well aware of it, following which she questioned Diplo if he had dated Perry, adding that she “meant Trudeau. The record producer stated:

“Oh, I did date Trudeau too. That was a weird one though. Because I’m just, I’m not in the positions.”

As of this writing, Katy and Justin have not responded to the viral video. The former’s name has been linked to popular personalities over the years.

She and Diplo reportedly dated for a brief period in 2014 and were seen together at Coachella.

Around three years ago, Perry was speaking to James Corden during the Witness World Wide live stream, when the actor and comedian told Katy to rank three of her former partners from worst to best.

The Simpsons star added Diplo to the lowest position after John Mayer and Orlando Bloom, as per Billboard.

Diplo seemingly responded by sharing a few posts through X, with one of them saying:

“I don’t even remember having s*x.”

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau appeared together on another occasion last month

The reports related to the pair’s relationship started trending a month after The Smurfs star separated from Orlando Bloom earlier this year.

The singer was seen with Trudeau in Montreal when they were reportedly going out to have a meal.

As mentioned, the relationship recently became official. A few days before that, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted kissing on a yacht.

The snaps of the same were also obtained by the Daily Mail. While Justin was seen wearing jeans, Katy appeared in a swimsuit.

Moreover, the relationship created headlines around three days ago when a TikTok video featuring Perry went viral.

According to Page Six, it featured a fan requesting Katy to marry him. The clip was reportedly taken during a show of Perry in Prague, and the actress replied:

“This guy is trying to get me to marry him and he has a ring in his hand. No! I am dating someone else for crying out fu**ing loud.”

A source for Page Six claimed last month that Justin believes that Katy is the “perfect woman” for him. The insider additionally stated that they share a similar interest in children, politics, and French food at the same time.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry is busy with The Lifetimes Tour, which concludes next month.

The event started in April this year as part of support for her latest album, 143, which has taken the sixth spot on the US Billboard 200.