“This pairing is so…”: Netizens call Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s rumoured romance the most unexpected pairing of 2025

Katy Perry attends the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau trended across X after a thread by Tom Zohar amplified a Pop Crave post about the pair dating. “This pairing is so ‘5th season of a TV show and the writers ran out of ideas’ coded.” That line from the same thread captured the mood in the replies. The chatter about Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau did not appear out of nowhere. Reports first linked Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau in late July after a quiet dinner at Le Violon in Montreal that staff acknowledged. Interest rose again when long-lens photos this month showed Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau cuddling and kissing on a yacht near Santa Barbara.

Neither has issued a statement. Multiple mainstream outlets treated the sightings as strong evidence while noting the context that Perry ended her engagement to Orlando Bloom in June and that Trudeau announced a separation from Sophie Grégoire in 2023. Below are the X reactions without usernames and a quick timeline of what is actually reported.

X reacts to Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s rumored romance

Context of the thread: The discussion formed under Tom Zohar’s X post that quoted the Pop Crave update on Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau dating. The post read,

“This pairing is so ‘5th season of a tv show and the writers ran out of ideas’ coded.”

The replies mixed jokes, shock, and criticism. The thread turned into a fast stream of takes within hours. One X user straight up commented,

“Ewwwww.”

This showed immediate rejection of the Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau pairing. One X user remarked,

“Downgrade of the Millennium.”

This framed Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau as a step down from past relationships. For context, Katy Perry ended her engagement to Orlando Bloom in 2025. One X user stated,

“This feels like a fever dream combined with a bad fanfic. Like who pitched this and why did everyone just roll with it.”

This user compared the rumor to a made-up plot and questioned how it gained traction. One X user funnily stated,

“season finale plot twist nobody asked for”

This framed Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau as an unexpected twist that closed a chaotic news cycle. The post author user remarked,

“It just doesn’t get more ‘what the hell, sure’ than this.”

This read as reluctant acceptance that the story might be real.

Timeline of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romance and what is confirmed so far

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were first linked on July 28, 2025, when they dined at Le Violon in Montreal, and staff later acknowledged the visit while noting no public display of affection. Coverage through late July and August described Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau as newly connected and low-key, with sourcing that any relationship was still developing rather than defined. The story accelerated in October when long-lens photos near Santa Barbara showed hugging and kissing on a private yacht, which pushed the rumor into mainstream entertainment coverage and spiked search interest on Google and X.

Katy Perry is a Grammy-nominated pop star and a judge on American Idol, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and a touring headliner with multiple number-one singles. Justin Trudeau is a Canadian political leader known for climate and social policy and for a long tenure as prime minister that began in 2015. Perry ended her engagement to Orlando Bloom in June 2025 and co-parents their daughter, Daisy Dove. Trudeau announced a separation from Sophie Grégoire in 2023 and co-parents three children.

Neither has issued an on-record statement, and representatives have not posted confirmations. Current reporting centers on sightings, photos, and thread reactions, while the conversation continues to evolve across X and other platforms.

Stay tuned for more updates.