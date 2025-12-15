Married to Medicine season 12 episode 3 recap: Quad and King discuss family plans while Brandi's birthday dinner turns heated

Monyetta Shaw, Toya Wright, Quad Webb Lunceford and Lena Danielle (Image Via Getty)

In the latest episode of Married to Medicine, Season 12, Episode 3, Quad and King are considering expanding their family.

They talk about IVF and how they are working on getting pregnant.

Dr. Contessa’s birthday party brought the cast members together, and they all had a fun time.

Contessa and the ladies have a heart-to-heart talk, but it leads to some disagreement.

Simone also has a hard time with her son, Michael and Cecil.

She is upset about how Michael has no idea how hard it is to earn money and how he will finance his studies.

The episode begins with Quad and her boyfriend, King, discussing having children.

Quad reveals that she is taking IVF treatment after finding out about a friend who got pregnant at the age of 46.

She also shared that Dr. Jacky is her doctor and is helping her in the process.

Quad said that she had two egg retrievals.

She also admitted that the process is extremely tiring and exhausting, but still, she is looking forward to becoming a mother.

Dr. Contessa’s player ball

Further in the episode, the cast members enjoy Dr. Contessa’s party ball, where they have dressed up in fine attire.

The ladies throw shade at Dr. Scott for not throwing a birthday party for Contessa.

In the confessional, Dr. Scott exclaims:



“Do you think I care what these hacklings say about not throwing a party for my wife? No.”



The cast members catch up with each other.

The men tease Dr. Eugene about the nurses and being busy with them.

He explains in his confessional interview:



“Some of these nurses are men.”



Dr. Contessa’s conversation with the ladies during the player ball

Dr. Contessa sat with the ladies, where they had fun conversations.

She talked about how she wanted her birthday celebration without any regrets.

Dr. Contessa explained:



“I just said this is my last year of 40s and I am not going to leave my forties with any regrets. And I think I had a vision in my head.”



She later explained she did not know whether someone else could do justice to that vision.

Dr. Simone agreed with her and said in his confessional:



“Marriage is about teamwork and supporting one another but sometimes I feel we are taken for granted.”



Contessa revealed that Scott knows that she handles things, so he let her plan the party instead of her.

Simone gets into a disagreement with her son

Dr. Simone was quite upset with her son, Michael, for not understanding the value of money.

She then asks him about where he wants to attend law school and how he plans to finance his education.

When Michael says that he is counting on her to finance his education, she refuses to do so.

Michael argues about how other parents are funding their children’s education.

In this argument, Cecil understands Michael's point, which makes Simone angry.

Brandi’s Birthday dinner

On Brandi’s birthday, the topic of Contessa’s birthday party again takes center stage.

Brandi argues with her and says that, though it is just a dinner, her husband paid for it.

She even says in the confessional:







“Why are you throwing money on the table? If I am not mistaken, at your party you said you wanted somebody to do something nice for you.”



The ladies accused Contessa of speaking poorly about her husband and then became angry if someone else pointed it out.

Stay tuned for more such updates.