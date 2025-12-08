Married to Medicine season 12 episode 2 recap: Toya faces heartbreak, Heavenly’s revelation and Quad and Simone make peace

Toya Bush-Harris, Simone Whitmore, Quad Webb-Lunceford, Heavenly Kimes, and Jacqueline Walters (Image Via Getty)

Married to Medicine season 12 episode 2 saw Dr. Heavenly reacting to her son’s arrest.

She had a deep, candid conversation about her son’s arrest with her husband.

Toya got a phone call from her son about her dog drowning in a pool.

She also gets a lot of support from the other cast members during this time.

Like the last episode, Quad and Simone’s feud from the last season was highlighted in the latest episode, too.

However, the duo came together, discussed their differences and made peace with each other.

Curtis and Eugene get into a disagreement with each other because of their wives.

And on the other hand, Toya and Heavenly engaged in a tense disagreement.

Married to Medicine season 12 episode 2 recap: Heavenly’s revelation, Toya’s loss, Quad and Simone’s reconciliation and Toya and Heavenly’s clash

In the episode, Dr. Heavenly talks to her husband, Dr. Damon and shares some revelations about her son Damon Jr.’s arrest.

She revealed that she learned about the arrest of her son Damon Jr. on social media.

“When I first found out the news about Damon Jr. on the Twitter, my heart dropped. My heart dropped, you all don’t know the feeling it takes to see your son being arrested.”

Dr. Damon admits that he did not share the news with Heavenly because he felt he could “take care of it.”

But Heavenly is not satisfied with the answer and asks what good it would do to know that years later on social media.

She then reveals in the confessional that she has not seen her son “in months.”

Toya receives phone call about her pet drowning

Toya receives a frantic call from her son, Ashton, who tells her that their pet has drowned and has been taken to an emergency vet hospital.

She then talks to Dr. Jackie and tells her that her housekeeper, Ana, took her dog, Baileys, to do his business, and she just left for a moment.

But when she came back, Baileys was in the pool, drowned.

Toya tearfully reveals that Baileys was with the family for 18 years.

The family also organised a funeral service for Baileys, which the ladies attended.

Toya and her husband shared their memories of their pet with all the attendees.

Dr. Jackie’s sexy ladies night

Dr. Jackie organised a sexy ladies’ night where the cast members came dressed up in their best.

Simone and Quad came face-to-face over their past feud.

However, the party also served as a catalyst for their reconciliation.

Quad addressed Simone’s remarks about paying off her home debt on YouTube.

This soon turned into a screaming match between both parties, and the ladies had to intervene.

Brandi hilariously remarked:

“Growing up, I used to watch soap operas right, like ‘I hate you but I really love you’, are they serious!”

Angel interrupts the confrontation and states that the duo actually “love each other.”

Quad then tearfully apologizes to Simone, and they hug each other.

Heavenly and Toya’s clash on Dr. Jackie’s sexy ladies’ night

Away from the wives, Curtis and Eugene get into a disagreement over their wives' comments.

Curtis was angry that Eugene had decided to support her wife, Toya, even if she was wrong in making comments about him.

Eugene tactfully diverts the discussion and lightens things.

On the other hand, Dr. Heavenly confronted Toya about asking about her behind her back.

Toya remarks:

“When I heard you are running for anything the first thing I thought was, ‘Wow, she does not know how to maintain relationships in her friend group.’”

She even went on to say that “the state representative won’t be you.”

The duo ended up screaming and lashing out at each other.

Dr. Heavenly concluded:

“I know all her sh*t. I have a lot of secrets on her that you don’t want me to drop.”

Stay tuned for more such updates.