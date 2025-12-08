The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Eric refuses retirement, Ridge stands firm and family drama explodes

Eric Forrester (Image via Youtube / boldandbeautifulcbs)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, December 8, 2025, show that drama and family tension will run high at Forrester Creations. Fans can expect a showdown in the CEO's office, where long-standing disagreements and emotional arguments take center stage. Eric Forrester will face a serious challenge as his family relationships reach a breaking point.

Monday’s episode will focus on the growing conflict between Eric and Ridge. Eric is determined not to be forced into retirement, while Ridge is set on taking control of Forrester Creations, which makes Eric feel betrayed. The episode promises intense emotions, family fights and a high-stakes struggle over the future of the fashion house, with other Forrester family members caught in the middle.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episode set to air on December 8, 2025

Eric refuses to step aside

Eric Forrester has always been the core and main energy behind Forrester Creations. Over the years, he has navigated many challenging times while guiding the business with strong commitment and a firm resolve.

Recently, Eric has wanted to return to creating clothes, but Ridge and the others went ahead and organized a retirement. Feeling stunned and let down, Eric will not accept being put aside and is prepared to speak up loudly, letting everyone know exactly how he feels.

Father-son clash heats up

The tension between Eric and Ridge has been escalating for some time. Ridge’s push for Eric to step aside has upset the company’s patriarch, leading to a heated argument. On Monday, viewers will see Eric lose his temper with Ridge, demanding respect for all the hard work and dedication he has given over the years.

Ridge, on the other hand, tries to explain his actions as being concerned for Eric’s health, but Eric sees right through it and believes Ridge is really trying to take control away from him.

Family witnesses the chaos

Brooke, Donna, Steffy, Carter, and Daphne will all be present as the argument unfolds. Each of them has been involved in previous conflicts with Eric and Ridge, and their reactions will make the tension even higher.

Some of them will try to calm things down, but Eric’s anger will be too strong to control. Ridge’s firm position, combined with Eric’s refusal to back down, will lead to a dramatic and intense showdown in the office.

Ridge’s intentions questioned

Ridge’s method of managing the problem has created concern, as some believe he is acting more out of self-importance and vanity than genuine concern for Eric’s physical state. By treating his father like a younger person, Ridge could exacerbate the bitterness between them.

This episode will reveal whether Ridge truly considers Eric’s health or if he is primarily seeking to gain control over Forrester Creations. As the battle between the father and the son intensifies, Monday’s episode promises to be filled with stress, passionate disagreements and memorable family troubles.

Eric’s unwillingness to step down and Ridge’s strong desire to gain control will be the most important parts, holding the viewers’ complete attention. The devotion and history of the Forrester family are at great risk, bringing lots of suspense and disorder to the main executive office.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that even more family conflicts are on the horizon. Viewers can look forward to more unexpected twists in upcoming episodes. Keep watching for the latest updates, changes in the story, and exclusive details as the drama at Forrester Creations continues to unfold and intensify.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.