The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Sheila plot a wedding crash, Hope and Liam tie the knot, and Eric clash with Ridge

On The Bold and the Beautiful, from December 1 to December 5, 2025, Ridge Forrester suggested that his father, Eric Forrester, retire because he was worried about his health. This led to a tense face-off between father and son at Forrester Creations. In the meantime, there were still effects from the Luna story. Luna's murderer admitted to the crime, and Bill Spencer tried to get Katie Logan to leave Forrester Creations and work for his company instead.

This week, the Forrester family feud is going to get worse. "Lope" fans, or fans of Hope Logan and Liam Spencer, are excited for their wedding. But someone who wasn't invited plans to ruin their day. The weekly preview for December 8–12 promises a mix of love and dangerous conflict.

The Bold and the Beautiful Weekly Preview: Sheila's Fury Over Wedding Snub

Hope's stepmom and Deacon Sharpe's wife, Sheila Carter, was intentionally left off her wedding guest list. Sheila vents at Taylor Hayes's office about being left out. While Sheila is angry, Taylor comforts her. Sheila's wedding crash idea worsens things.

Taylor thinks crashing the wedding is a crazy idea and tells Sheila so. Sheila responds to what was said by slamming something down and threateningly asking if Taylor thinks she is crazy. This event is risky. Deacon has already made things tense between Taylor and Sheila. Taylor's way of speaking looks like it pushed Sheila too far, which could mean that something bad will happen at the wedding. Sheila might hurt Taylor or really stop the wedding from happening.

Hope and Liam Finally Marry

Hope Logan and Liam Spencer are finally getting married. This will be a happy moment in the middle of all the drama. Beth, the daughter of the couple, is leading the wedding. People come to Brooke's house for the wedding, including Bill Spencer, Katie Logan, Brooke Logan, and Donna Logan. Hope gets ready upstairs with her mom and aunts. Deacon Sharpe, Hope's dad, walks his daughter down the aisle to a smiling Liam, who is full of joy. For the Logans, the Spencers, and the couple's fans, this ceremony is sure to be unforgettable. Liam has realized how much Hope means to him, so he can't wait for the wedding. The couple is ready to start their happy life together. There is a big chance that Sheila's plan will come true, but fans can still look forward to a beautiful ceremony.

Eric Defies Ridge's Retirement Plans

At Forrester Creations, there is a big fight between the founder, Eric Forrester, and his son, Ridge Forrester. Ridge thinks his dad should retire now because of health issues. Eric, on the other hand, thinks he still has a lot to give to the design world. The disagreement about Eric's role turns into a loud argument. Eric wants to stay in the business he built with Stephanie. Son shouldn't be "put him out to pasture."

Ridge and Brooke threw a surprise retirement party for Eric, but he shut it down right away. This disagreement follows that. The argument suggests that a power struggle over Forrester Creations is about to happen. It's still unclear if Eric will return to work as head designer or if Ridge will be able to get him to retire. This family fight could make things more divided in the company.

The Bold and the Beautiful episodes are available to stream on CBS.