IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 7 ending explained: Does Rich die in the Black Spot fire?

Image: it_official

In IT: Welcome to Derry, Season 1, Episode 7, viewers are quickly introduced to the real Pennywise the Dancing Clown, who is actually Ingrid’s father performing at the carnival. Through his funny yet emotional stage show, we see how children enjoyed his performances and how he had a charm that could lure kids, hinting at why IT could take his form.

After the show, Ingrid is proud to see her father making the children happy. She even wants to be like him and talks to him backstage while dressed as a clown.

He gives her the stage name “Periwinkel.” However, before they could perform the “Pennywise and the Periwinkle show” together at the carnival, Ingrid’s father went missing.

A child who had been watching his performance leads him into the woods, pretending to help him find his parents.

He never comes back, and the people at the carnival start wondering if the wolves might have killed him.

After briefly recapping what might have caused IT to take Ingrid’s father’s form, the story returns to the present, where the Black Spot is about to be set on fire.

The mob, led by Clint Bowers, demands that the club hand over Hank. But Hank steps forward and surrenders himself to protect the innocent people inside.

Rich dies in IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 7

The military refuses to take him quietly; they pull out their guns and order the mob to leave. The mob goes outside, but they lock the doors and set the Black Spot on fire. Amid the chaos, Hallorann has visions in which Sesqui guides him on how to rescue the children.

He finds a hidden escape under a fridge, and Will, Ronnie, and Hank manage to get out safely. Here comes something important: since Hallorann has now spoken to one of the spirits, his condition is likely worsening, as he can now hear all the dead speaking to him in his mind.

However, Marge and Rich are left behind. Rich performs a heroic sacrifice: he traps Marge in a small container and lies on top of it, taking the heat himself.

This allows Marge to survive while Rich suffers and ultimately dies in IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 7.

Amid all the chaos, Pennywise appears and feeds on the fear, pain, and terror of the people around him. He even eats Stanley when he gets stuck after the "white supermacists" leave him behind because his car breaks down.

Meanwhile, Ingrid draws Pennywise (IT) to the area, hoping that in all the chaos, she would get a chance to meet her father. But soon, Pennywise hugs her and reveals that he now should go to sleep for 27 years, and she realises this monster is not her father. Pennywise then reveals the shocking truth: that he actually ate her father.

He uses his “Deadlight,” opening his huge mouth with a yellow light, which strikes Ingrid and leaves her almost in a comatose state.

The fire at the Black Spot was declared an accident, since no one would investigate a crime against white supremacists. Hank hides in the woods until Charlotte reaches Rose and helps him cross the border to escape Derry.

Hallorann senses that Pennywise has gone into hibernation and can no longer feel his presence. Following Sesqui’s guidance, Hallorann leads others to the pillars.

Frank’s military team finds one of the pillars, and Leroy realises that he had always been behind freeing the monster by shrinking the cage. The star (pillar) was burned down.

Pennywise’s feeding cycle had ended, but once a pillar is removed, he wakes up, returning from his “nap,” and attacks Will.

Instead of killing Will, Pennywise hits him with the Deadlights, the same terrifying orange light it used on Ingrid. The Deadlights don’t physically harm Will, but they will show him horrifying visions and affect his mind, filling him with fear.

Deadlights can make people insane, catatonic, or completely controlled by IT. Will is Mike Hanlon’s father in the story, but it’s unclear if he will survive or be changed by this attack.

This will likely play a big role in the finale episode of IT: Welcome to Derry season 1.