IT: Welcome To Derry season 1 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

Image via: Instagram/it_official

IT: Welcome to Derry, season 1 episode 7, is set to premiere on December 7, 2025, on HBO and HBO Max. The promo of episode 7 has already teased that the episode will explore Ingrid and Bob Gray’s relationship. This father-daughter duo’s backstory will lead to further explanation of how Pennywise took possession of Bob’s appearance and how the monster convinced Ingrid to believe that helping Pennywise will someday set her father free.

In the sixth episode, it becomes clear that Ingrid is completely obsessed with bringing her father back. Derry doesn’t have just one clown causing fear; it has two. Ingrid has been dressing up as “Periwinkle” to help Pennywise scare children. Meanwhile, by the end of the episode, an angry mob reaches the Black Spot to capture Hank. But the clash between the military and the furious townspeople will end up burning the whole place down.

Release date of IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 7

The seventh episode, “The Black Spot,” is set to premiere on Sunday, December 7, 2025, on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The episode airs simultaneously on linear cable and on streaming platforms. Viewers don’t have to wait for the next day to stream episodes on HBO Max.

Release timings of IT: Welcome to Derry episode 7 across various regions are mentioned in the table below:

Region Release Time Release Date Pacific Time (PT) 6:00 p.m. December 7, 2025 Eastern Time (ET) 9:00 p.m. December 7, 2025 British Summer Time (BST) 2:00 a.m. December 8, 2025 Central European Time (CET) 3:00 a.m. December 8, 2025 India Standard Time (IST) 7:30 a.m. December 8, 2025 Gulf Standard Time (GST) 6:00 a.m. December 8, 2025 Japan Standard Time (JST) 11:00 a.m. December 8, 2025 Australian Eastern (AEST) 12:00 p.m. December 8, 2025

A brief recap of IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 6, and things to expect in episode 7

After the dangerous mission to trap Pennywise in the sewers, Hallorann is deeply shaken. The “old locked box” inside his mind has been forced open by the monster, and now all his old abilities, like seeing the dead, have come back.

Leory is struggling too. He cannot handle the death of his close friend Pauly, and he partly blames Will for it. In his anger, he even slaps the little boy. His whole family is falling apart, but Charlotte has only one plan before leaving for Shreveport: she must get Hank out of Derry.

The town is desperately searching for Ronnie’s dad, who escaped from the van that was taking him to Shawshank. With Ingrid’s help, Charlotte comes in to rescue him, but Clint gets a tip from a local resident about where Hank is hiding, and that place is Hallorann’s bar, The Black Spot. Bowers leads an angry mob to the Black Spot to capture Hank, but the teaser shows that the place ends up burning down, hinting at massive chaos in the next episode.

Meanwhile, Lilly finally learns the truth about Ingrid. Ingrid reveals that she once saw her father, Bob Gray, in Juniper Hills when Mabel (the little kid at the asylum) mentioned that the clown wanted to meet her. IT appeared in the form of a clown, killing Mabel and convincing Ingrid that he is his dad. At a carnival, Bob (Ingrid’s father) used to dress as Pennywise, and the monster eventually took that name from him. The upcoming episode will reveal what really happened to the real Bob Gray, why Ingrid believes dressing up as “Periwinkle” will help the monster, and how Pennywise has convinced her that helping him will allow her to reunite with her father.

There will also be a major plot shift. Rather than focusing on the kids and the military trying to contain or kill Pennywise, the story goes deeper into IT's origins.