Are Jovi and Yara of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? still together? Details explored

Yara and Jovi 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 (Image via TLC)

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? has continued to follow the lives of Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya as they navigate married life and family responsibilities.

The couple remains legally married, though recent events have highlighted tensions in their relationship.

Throughout the season, viewers have seen them caring for their daughter, Mylah, managing their dog, Mila and supporting Yara’s new business.

During a group trip to Lake Placid with Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, and Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet, disagreements also surfaced, including a dispute over “ugly” photos from Yara’s past during a game of Never Have I Ever.

Current relationship status of Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Marital status and family life

According to Swooon, Jovi and Yara remain legally married. Season 9 highlights their family interactions and daily routines, including time spent with their daughter, Mylah and their dog, Mila.

Yara’s new business has been a shared focus, with Jovi providing support for her professional endeavors.

The couple’s participation in social events, such as the trip to Lake Placid with Loren, Alexei, Elizabeth and Andrei, has been documented.

While most moments reflected collaboration, some interactions, like the disagreement over past photos during a game, indicated underlying stress.

Tell-All episode disclosures

The recent Tell-All episode revealed developments regarding the couple’s relationship. Elizabeth noted that Jovi had contacted a divorce lawyer, prompting further discussion. During the Tell-All, Yara stated,

“I don't wanna cry now again but he gonna divorce me? It’s scary.”

In a private conversation with Jasmine, Yara revealed how she and Jovi have been experiencing a hard time in their relationship for the last six or seven years.

She mentioned that they want different things in life and are both engrossed in their own goals; therefore, it isn't always easy for them to find harmony.

Yara said that she will do whatever she can to keep the marriage alive. She insisted that Jovi is not only her partner, but also her "support system."

Moreover, she informed how Jovi has been her business's biggest fan and how he kept on encouraging her to have faith in herself.

She said that he is her motivator and guide, whom she credits heavily for her professional and personal development.

However, she also acknowledged the emotional side of their relationship and said that if she lost him, she would struggle to cope.

Yara said that they keep having repeated fights and fiery moments between them, and that she cannot even imagine how hard life would be without him there and without his support.

Jovi’s perspective

Jovi addressed the divorce rumors during the Tell-All. He confirmed discussing the topic with Andrei Castravet, but clarified that the conversation was private and not fully serious. He said,

“To be honest, yeah, I had told him that before. I said that I was thinking about what it looked like. I was not a 100 percent serious.

Jovi​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ said that he was frustrated and that he resented Yara a little bit because he had left his family to live somewhere else, whereas she wanted to go to Miami.

He also said that he missed home, had even thought about moving back, and was mad at her.

After the Tell-All, Yara was still very upset and crying in a confessional video.

She said that it was a very touchy issue and that if Jovi were to divorce her, then she could be losing not only the person she called her "best friend" but also her partner.

