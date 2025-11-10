"You blocked us on social media": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Andrei confronts Jovi about their ongoing conflict

Andrei and Elizabeth from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9's latest tell-all episode, which premiered on November 9, 2025, witnessed some high-voltage drama, arguments, confrontations, and emotional breakdowns.

As the couples are living under the same roof together for the first time, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 tell-all becomes intense when Andrei and Jovi sit down to confront each other about their unsolved feud.

Andrei asks him about Jovi blocking them on social media, to which Jovi reasons that he does not want to talk to them.

What started as a peaceful confrontation got intensely aggressive as they swore abuses at each other, threw things at each other, forcing others to intervene and calm things down.

Andrei and Jovi get physical, throwing things, escalating the argument in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 tell all

Emotions ran high when Andrei and Jovi’s long-standing tensions finally erupted into a full-blown confrontation.

It started when Andrei called Jovi aside from the poolside and immediately brought up the issue of social media complaining:

"You blocked us on social media."

Jovi did not deny it and replied bluntly, noting that he did not want to talk to him, considering Elizabeth said things to his partner, Yara was rude and disrespectful, as he said:

"That's fine, yeah. I mean, I don't want to talk to you guys. You know how this ended? What Elizabeth called her when she left? It's like the most rude and disrespectful thing you can say to someone."

The argument escalated from there as Jovi accused Andrei of being immature, snapping,

"Why can’t you just be an adult? You’re almost 40 years old. Grow up. You want to be my friend? You have to act that way. Don't act like a f***ing child."

Jovi further insisted that Andrei should apologise to him for the way he acted with Andre, stating that it is a 2-way game and accusing him of starting it all further calling Jovi “a little bitch,” and Jovi argued right back, accusing Andrei of manipulating the situation, yelling,

"I'll be a little bitch. If you want to be my friend, this is not the way this should go. You're trying to manipulate me right now and tell me that I did something wrong and I didn't. I'm not having this."

The argument became increasingly explosive as both men shouted over each other while Jovi angrily threw a bottle from the table, storming,

"You’re not trying to see anybody’s point of view.".

The exchange took a physical turn when they started abusing each other and throwing bottles at each other, with Andrei asking if he wants to fight, with Jovi saying he does not want to fight because he is 34 years old.

As they again sat down, Andrei said:

"Because last time when we saw each other like it was just an exchange of words I've been hanging out of his and he lives in Miami. We hang out all the time. We go places We talk we share memes and stuff, but he acts like a little girl like get drunk time...."

Eventually, another cast member, Guillermo, stepped in to calm things down, saying,

"Can I give an opinion? The best idea, my opinion that you guys should do, say, hey, no more problem."

That seemed to have worked to make peace between the two men as Jovi asked,

"Can we squash this now? Don’t disrespect me, and I won’t disrespect you.” Andrei agreed, adding, “Nobody did."

The two men then shook off the tension, though the truce was uneasy. As Jovi later admitted in a confessional, saying that Andre has always been a hothead, adding:

"Andre's always going to be a hothead. But I could be a grown up and drop it for now. It's only not 1 of those tell-alls, so I just wanna enjoy this open bar for now. But trust me, if he continues to come at me, I'm not just gonna sit here and take it."

Stay tuned for more updates.