"That's the part that hurts me the most": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine reacts to Gino calling her a "scam"

From their time on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? to the explosive claims now, Jasmine is speaking out.

She says that Gino’s allegation that their marriage was a scam “hurts me the most.”

According to multiple recent reports, Gino has accused Jasmine of entering the marriage primarily for immigration benefits, even threatening to report her to authorities if she didn’t agree to a divorce.

Jasmine, meanwhile, tells a very different story: she says she moved to the U.S., left behind her life in Panama, and invested years of her heart and energy into the relationship.

For her, the “scam” comment isn’t just offensive, it undermines what she says were real feelings and sacrifices.

She states she planned her life around Gino, trusted him, and believed in their future together.

Now she feels that calling it a scam dismisses everything she did and everything she believed in.

Gino, on his side, published a video and statements claiming he spent nearly **$75,952** during their time together.

Supporting her in Panama, processing visa paperwork, funding their wedding and more.

She says much of what he claims was not what she agreed to or experienced.

The emotional impact, she says, is worse than the money.

She says,

“If there is someone who knows I loved him and was obsessed with him, it’s him.

So he can lie to himself but deep inside I hope he knows the truth.”

With the Tell All show approaching, Jasmine is determined: she wants to set the record straight in her voice, on her terms.

More on Jasmine and Gino: The Backstory and What Comes Next

Jasmine Pineda first appeared on the franchise when she and Gino took part in earlier seasons of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Before the 90 Days journey.

The pair met online in 2019, Jasmine living in Panama, Gino in Michigan.

Their relationship was covered on screen as Jasmine moved to the U.S., married Gino in June 2023, and then found herself in counseling on 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort after serious issues emerged.

Over the seasons, Jasmine claimed there was almost no physical intimacy between them, and that Gino sometimes seemed emotionally distant.

She shared her fear and frustration at being in what she described as a sexless marriage, even saying she couldn’t continue in it.

The pair agreed to try an open marriage option, which Jasmine says was her doing out of desperation.

Gino, she says, didn’t engage in therapy for their core issues the way she hoped.

Meanwhile, Gino accuses Jasmine of using him, dating other people behind his back, of being manipulative, and of entering the relationship for a green card.

In recent episodes, Jasmine revealed she is expecting a baby with another partner, Matt Branis, and that she and Gino are legally still married but separated by life and mindset.

Their dynamic will go fully public again at the upcoming Tell All special, where cast members stay together under one roof and old wounds and accusations resurface.

With cameras rolling, Jasmine says she’s ready to reclaim her voice.

She wants viewers to understand that for her, the pain is not the money or the visa paperwork it’s the betrayal of being labelled a scammer when she believed she was simply loving and trusting.

Stay tuned for more updates.