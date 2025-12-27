“looking forward to really digging into this world” - Creator Jacob Tierney discusses plans for Heated Rivalry season 2

(Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image from Youtube)

Heated Rivalry has quickly become one of HBO’s most talked-about new shows. The LGBTQ hockey romance follows rivals-turned-lovers Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, whose intense bond grows both on and off the ice.

Season 1 ended with the emotional finale episode titled The Cottage, and fans are already asking what comes next.

Now, creator Jacob Tierney is opening up about the future of the series. After the show’s Season 2 renewal, Tierney shared his excitement and confirmed that Shane and Ilya will always remain at the heart of the story.

He also made it clear that the world of Heated Rivalry is only just getting started.

Heated Rivalry season 2 status and creator update







As of now, Heated Rivalry season 2 does not have an official release date or release timing. HBO has confirmed the renewal, but filming and scheduling details have not yet been announced.

Speaking after the season finale, Jacob Tierney explained that while Season 1 wrapped up its main story in a satisfying way, the journey is far from over.

He confirmed that future seasons “will always be centered around” Shane and Ilya, with author Rachel Reid’s final book in the series, The Long Game, expected to guide what comes next.

Tierney also teased that the show now has room to grow. He said the team is excited to explore more characters and ideas now that the audience response is clear.

He added that having viewers connect so deeply with the story has opened new creative doors. That excitement led him to say he is



"looking forward to really digging into this world," a line that has stuck with fans.



Cast, characters, and where to watch Heated Rivalry

The show stars Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov. Their chemistry has been widely praised and is a major reason for the show’s success.

Jacob Tierney has confirmed that Shane and Ilya will remain the core focus moving forward. Supporting characters, including family members and teammates, are also expected to continue playing important roles.

Where to watch:

All episodes of Heated Rivalry season 1 are available to stream on HBO and HBO Max. The season finale The Cottage is now streaming.

A recent highlight has been the strong reaction from viewers outside Canada, which Tierney admitted surprised him.

He shared that the global response has been overwhelming and deeply rewarding.

What to expect next after the Heated Rivalry season 1 finale

Season 1 ended with an intimate and emotional episode that focused almost entirely on Shane and Ilya’s relationship.

Tierney has said the finale is his favorite, especially the way the couple’s bond is shown through quiet, playful, and loving moments.

Looking ahead, season 2 is expected to go deeper into their life as a real couple. Themes like fame, family pressure, coming out, and emotional honesty will continue.

Tierney also stressed how important parent-child relationships are in the story, especially moments involving Shane’s mother.

While the show may expand its universe, one thing is clear: Heated Rivalry will continue to tell a love story that feels honest, warm, and deeply human.

Stay tuned for more updates.