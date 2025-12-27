All Stranger Things stars ranked by their net worth, the richest reaching $20 million

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown attend the "Stranger Things 5" UK Special Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Stranger Things has made its main cast into global stars, and the final season has kept that attention intense. The series is a Netflix original created by Matt and Ross Duffer, with the endgame arriving in a three-part release pattern that leads to a December 31 finale. This main-cast-only ranking uses Celebrity Net Worth’s estimates, with the richest entry reaching $20 million.

The figures are not official financial disclosures, but they give a consistent snapshot because they come from one source. Because Celebrity Net Worth updates pages over time, readers should treat the estimates as directional. Net worth figures can also vary across different tracking sites. The character notes keep Stranger Things context clear while you move down the ranking, then the final section resets the official endgame setup.

Stranger Things main cast net worth ranked in descending order, with character context

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, estimated net worth $20 million. Eleven is the hinge of the mythology, and the ending naturally centers her choices.

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, estimated net worth $18 million. Joyce is the first adult to believe the impossible, and that urgency keeps the stakes personal.

David Harbour as Jim Hopper, estimated net worth of $6 million. Hopper shifts between protector and leader once Hawkins is under military pressure.

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, estimated net worth of $5 million. Dustin turns the weird into steps the group can follow when panic hits. As per a Reuters report dated October 31, 2025, Matarazzo said,

“That last day (on set) was certainly a big one.”

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, estimated net worth $4 million. Mike acts as the group’s emotional organizer, keeping the party aligned under stress.

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, estimated net worth of $4 million. Steve is the redemption engine, choosing responsibility even when it puts him in danger.

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, estimated net worth of $4 million. Nancy is the investigator who forces truth into the open when denial is easier.

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, estimated net worth of $4 million. Jonathan anchors the Byers family lane, pulling plans back toward protecting people.

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, estimated net worth $4 million. Max carries the grief arc that Vecna exploits, making her survival a key emotional stake.

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, estimated net worth of $4 million. Robin adds sideways thinking and fast social reads when the group needs options.

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, estimated net worth of $3 million. Will remains the first connection to the Upside Down, and that bond still acts like intel.

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, estimated net worth of $3 million. Lucas is grounded courage, the one who moves when others freeze.

Where Stranger Things stands heading into the finale, and what Netflix and the creators have revealed about the endgame

Netflix’s official season 5 synopsis says,

“The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna.”

It adds that Vecna has vanished, while the government has quarantined the town and intensified its hunt for Eleven. The same setup places the story in fall 1987 and points to a “final battle” that needs,

“To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

The creators have framed the closing run as urgent but still character-led. As per the Netflix Tudum report dated October 30, 2025, Ross Duffer said it,

"I think what's unique about this season is that it starts a little bit in chaos because our heroes ultimately lost at the end of Season 4."

Executive producer Shawn Levy said,

“And part of the magic of this show is that even as we evolve, even as the storytelling becomes more epic, it's always anchored in these characters that we love.”

Netflix has structured the ending as three drops, with episodes released on November 26 and December 25, followed by the finale on December 31. Based on that official setup, the safest expected-plot framing is a checklist of open problems, not twist guessing. Stranger Things still has to locate Vecna, explain what his disappearance is building toward, address the rifts that changed Hawkins, and land Eleven’s final choice under government pressure.

Stay tuned for more updates.