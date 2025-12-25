Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 recap: All to remember before Volume 2 releases

Sadie Sink in ‘Stranger Things 5’ (Custom cover by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Stranger Things])

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 drops on Christmas Day. Three new episodes arrive on Netflix at the same time on the night of December 25, but some fans may need a refresher about what happened in Volume 1.

The first chapter of the fifth and last season of the hit Netflix series dropped nearly a month ago, on November 26. The first four episodes that were released brought viewers thrills with their action and drama. It also left with major twists and revelations for Eleven, Will, Vecna, and the fate of Hawkins.

So ahead of the Volume 2 release on Christmas Day, here are some of the biggest reveals and crucial moments from Stranger Things 5 Volume 1, and where that first chapter ended things.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 reveals Will can tap into Vecna's powers

The end of Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 reveals a long-running theory about Will's power and its reach. What's initially believed to be that he could tap into the hive mind ends up becoming more powerful and, in the end, useful. He couldn't only tap into the hive mind, but he could also break into Vecna's mind and powers.

It's how Will discovers how to save several of his friends before it's too late. Once Vecna reveals his plans, he is able to stop all three Demogorgons through his telekinetic powers and kill them before they can catch Mike, Robin, and Lucas.

Max and Holly are still stuck in Henry Creel's memories

Holly Wheeler becomes one of Vecna's victims in Volume 1. After she is taken, she winds up in Henry Creel's memory prison, which is also where Max is trapped. Max reveals that she was dead but came back to life, and now, she's stuck in Henry's mindscape.

She lures Holly into the cave where she's been taking refuge, where Henry couldn't follow her. They are hatching an escape plan before they run out of time.

Dr. Kay continues to hunt for Eleven in Stranger Things 5 Volume 1

Eleven is on the run, and Dr. Kay is hot on her heels. Eleven has been forced to stay hidden after the military's growing presence in Hawkins in season 4. And after the military has taken control of the town, Hopper has also allowed Eleven to go around through the tunnels.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kay is determined to get her. She's pushing for Lt. Colonel Sullivan and his team to find El, claiming, "I need the girl." She's made the special lab in the Upside Down as her base in Volume 1.

Ted and Karen Wheeler are nearly killed by a Demogorgon

No one dies in Stranger Things 5 Volume 1, but Ted and Karen Wheeler get very close to their end when the Demogorgon goes after them and Holly. They came face-to-face with the monster while trying to protect their youngest child from being abducted, with Karen putting up more of a fight.

The invasion has left Ted and Karen gravely injured, and Holly abducted. When Nancy and Mike arrive home to save their family, they are already too late. Holly is missing, and Ted and Karen are rushed to the hospital.

Karen has to undergo surgery in Volume 1, while Ted is revealed to be in a coma. Moreover, Karen is able to reveal that Mr. Whatsit is Henry Creel.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 ending: Will unlocks his powers

The ending sequence of Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 sees Will finally unlocking and embracing his powers. Will and Vecna face off in episode 4. But Will is not defeated by Vecna's bullying and taunting as expected. He taps into the best parts of himself and his memories and manifests powers that appear similar to those of Eleven and Vecna, but also different.

Will has been able to feel a connection to the Demogorgons throughout season 5. He only strengthens that in season 5 episode 4, and he is able to control them and kill them.

The ending sequence also shows how Will's power or how he uses them is different from Eleven and Vecna's abilities - his eyes turn milky white when he's honing his powers.

Watch all four episodes of Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 on Netflix. The three Volume 2 episodes drop on the streaming platform on December 5 at 8:00 pm ET.