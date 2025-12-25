When will The Bold and the Beautiful return with new episodes? Details explained

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

Fans wondering when The Bold and the Beautiful will return with new episodes can rest easy, as the schedule disruption is only temporary. CBS has confirmed that the long-running daytime soap is not airing a new episode on Thursday, December 25, 2025. This is due to Christmas Day programming changes. CBS is opting to air special programming and, in some areas, live NFL football instead of the usual daytime lineup.

Depending on location and time zone, some viewers may see a repeat episode in the show’s regular slot, while others will see alternate holiday coverage. However, the break is brief. The Bold and the Beautiful will return with a brand-new episode on Friday, December 26, 2025. The soap will air in its standard weekday time slot, allowing storylines to resume immediately after the holiday interruption.

The Bold and the Beautiful returns on December 26, 2025

The December 26 episode keeps the holiday mood alive, but real drama is already bubbling beneath the surface. Festive gatherings continue, yet emotional complications take center stage. Several storylines begin to shift, setting the tone for what’s ahead.

One of the main plots unfolds at Will Spencer’s beach house. Will hosts a relaxed overnight get-together. The atmosphere starts out warm and celebratory. Steffy and Finn attend together. They enjoy rare quiet time as a couple. Their focus is on family and the season. Electra Forrester is also there. She stays close to Will, and their connection continues to deepen.

Dylan joins the gathering as well. She is still recovering from Luna’s death. Dylan continues to carry guilt, even though the accident was not her fault. Will and Electra want to support her. They encourage her to enjoy herself. During the party, Will suggests that Dylan stay the night. Electra agrees. She wants more time together.

Dylan appears to be growing more attached to the group. Her interactions suggest she may start forming stronger bonds. A scene involving Finn and an outdoor shower adds intrigue. It raises questions about where Dylan’s attention may turn next. Whether it leads to admiration, fixation, or something more intense remains unclear. Still, the setup suggests future complications.

While the younger crowd navigates emotional undercurrents, tension rises elsewhere. Katie Spencer continues stepping into her new role as a fashion house owner. The reality of her success still feels overwhelming. She confides in Bill Spencer. Katie admits it all feels surreal. Bill reassures her. He reminds her she earned this moment. He expresses confidence in her vision and future.

Later, Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester visit Spencer Publications. Katie presents her plans for the new fashion house. She also reveals the name she has chosen for the brand. This should be a celebratory moment. Instead, it exposes lingering doubt. Brooke remains skeptical about Katie’s ability to succeed. Her lack of support stings. Old wounds between the sisters reopen.

Donna Logan steps in and tries to calm the situation. She hopes to ease the tension. She wants peace between Brooke and Katie. However, the strain is clear. The disagreement is far from resolved. The conflict hints at long-term fallout within the Logan family.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS on weekdays.