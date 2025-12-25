Critical Incident: Death at the Border release date, where to watch, and more

Critical Incident: Death at the Border (Image via HBO)

Critical Incident: Death at the Border is a new documentary that brings to light one of the most controversial incidents involving the U.S. migration control efforts over recent years. It is filmed and produced by Rick Rowley and HBO Documentary Films, and co-produced with partners like Crazyrose and Film 45.

The documentary at the Border explores the incident of Anastasio Hernández-Rojas, an undocumented Mexican immigrant, and his death that took place in 2010 during his detention as a Mexican immigrant attempting to cross into America through the Mexican-American border regions.

Critical Incident: Death at the Border is another offering in a line of documentaries produced by HBO that often deal with actual-world social causes. The documentary will be released on December 29, 2025, and can be accessed on HBO Max. The length of this documentary is about 90 minutes and is in English.

When and where to stream Critical Incident: Death at the Border

Critical Incident: Death at the Border will debut on HBO on December 29, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. After the initial broadcast, it will be available to stream on Max, the platform formerly known as HBO Max, for subscribers. Access requires a standard Max subscription, which includes ad-free viewing options. The documentary will remain on the service for ongoing availability, allowing viewers to watch at their convenience.

The official synopsis states:

"The Critical Incident explored in this case is titled Death at the Border and it focuses on the death of Anastasio Hernández-Rojas in 2010. This undocumented Mexican national died in the custody of the United States’ border control agency. The incident comes back to life when video evidence surfaces. This evidence opens an investigation that goes from Mexico’s border to the nation’s capital in America. The Critical Incident documentatively showcases efforts by media personnel, lawyers, and relatives in unearthing the involvement of the border control agency in Anastasio’s death."

Cast and crew details

No traditional cast appears in the documentary, as it follows interviews from real individuals involved in the case, such as Anastasio Hernández Rojas's family members, journalists like A.C. Thompson, and legal experts. Archival footage and eyewitness accounts provide the core visuals.

Directed by Rick Rowley of the Oscar-nominated "Dirty Wars," the film gets an extra layer of investigation from the director himself. Production includes names such as A.C. Thompson, Nathan Ross, Jean-Marc Vallée, Michael Antinoro, and Missy Walker as executive producers; Juliana Schatz Preston as senior producer, and Karim Hajj as producer.

On behalf of HBO, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Tina Nguyen are listed as executive producers. All these names come together to create a balanced insight into actual events and testimonies, based on years of research following the 2010 incident and subsequent events.

Production background and themes

Production of the documentary Critical Incident: Death at the Border started with the support of Crazyrose, Film 45 Productions, and Midnight Films in association with HBO Documentary Films. The documentary involves filming that was done using the newly emerged evidence and interviews over the years to coincide with the prevailing discussions of the current border policies.

The documentary makes critical discussions regarding the aftermath of the impact of the immigration enforcement program on individuals and the matter of the influence of the media platforms in creating awareness of the systemic problems that affect the community of critical incidents. Notably, the documentary shows the impact of one critical incident case that influenced the disbandment of the Critical Incident Teams in 2022.

