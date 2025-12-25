“another barbenheimer situation” - Internet shares surprising reactions to Avengers: Doomsday and Dune 3 releasing on the same date

Avengers: Doomsday & Dune 3

Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. have both scheduled their major 2026 releases, Avengers: Doomsday and Dune 3, for the same day, December 18.

Many assumed Warner Bros. would move Dune 3 to avoid direct competition. However, insiders report that WB has no plans to change the date, insisting they claimed it first and are not budging.

This sets up a potential box-office clash dubbed “Dunesday,” with WB seemingly hoping to recreate a Barbenheimer-style event, though the risk is much higher.

Unlike Barbie and Oppenheimer, which appealed to different audiences, Doomsday and Dune 3 target overlapping demographics, making competition fiercer. While some moviegoers may attempt double-bills despite likely three-hour-plus runtimes, it is difficult to imagine any film outperforming a major MCU release.

Even so, Warner Bros. is holding firm for now, though speculation remains that the studio could eventually move Dune 3 to an earlier fall release window.

Understandably, the curiosity of netizens has peaked in the situation, with one person writing on X, “Another barbenheimer situation lol but nobody is picking Dune over Doomsday, let's be serious.”



“Dune > Avengers; don't fold Denis,” argued another.



“Whoever survives gets legendary status,” noted a third.

Everything we know about Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is an upcoming American superhero film directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely, based on the Marvel Comics superhero team, The Avengers. It’s produced by Marvel Studios and AGBO and is intended to be the fifth Avengers film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Six, following Avengers: Endgame. It is scheduled for release in the United States on December 18, 2026.

Avengers: Doomsday follows a massive multiverse-level conflict in which Earth’s mightiest heroes unite to confront Doctor Doom, a powerful new threat capable of reshaping reality itself.

As incursions destabilize multiple universes, the Avengers join forces with the Fantastic Four, the New Avengers, the X-Men, and Wakandan allies to prevent total annihilation. The film explores the consequences of past multiverse actions while testing alliances, sacrifices, and leadership in a battle that will determine the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The main cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, though whether he will return as Iron Man continues to be a mystery. Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth both return to their roles of Captain America and Thor, respectively.

Everything we know about Dune 3





Dune 3 is an upcoming American epic science-fiction film directed by Denis Villeneuve, with the screenplay co-written by Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts. The movie is based on Dune Messiah, the 1969 novel by Frank Herbert, serving as the third and final installment in Villeneuve’s Dune film trilogy that follows Paul Atreides’ complex journey and legacy. Dune: Part Three is scheduled to release in the United States on December 18, 2026.

The film continues the story of Paul Atreides roughly 12 years after the events of Dune: Part Two, exploring the consequences of Paul’s rise as emperor of the known universe where his power and religious influence have sparked political conspiracies and rebellion among displaced noble houses.

The narrative follows Paul’s struggle to maintain control of his empire, face threats from within his own ranks, and confront challenges to his leadership, all while navigating the complex burdens of prophecy, faith, and the far-reaching impact of his reign.

Dune 3 features a star-studded ensemble returning to Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi saga: Timothée Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides, the Padishah Emperor; Zendaya returns as Chani, his Fremen partner; Florence Pugh plays Princess Irulan, Paul’s wife; Jason Momoa is Duncan Idaho, Paul’s loyal swordmaster.

Josh Brolin portrays Gurney Halleck, weapons master; Rebecca Ferguson appears as Lady Jessica, Paul’s mother; Anya Taylor-Joy is Alia Atreides, Paul’s sister; and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke play Paul and Chani’s children, Leto II and Ghanima Atreides. The film also includes Robert Pattinson in a pivotal role.

Stay tuned for more news and announcements from the world of entertainment.