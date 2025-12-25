The Copenhagen Test season 1 cast: Every character featured in the Christmas family drama and the actors behind them

(Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image from Youtube)

The Copenhagen Test is a new TV show coming to Peacock on Saturday, December 27, 2025. It is not a Christmas family drama, it is actually a spy thriller with action, tech mystery and high stakes. All eight episodes will be available to watch on Peacock from the premiere date.

The show has a strong cast of big stars and talented actors. Here is a list of every major character in The Copenhagen Test season 1 and the actors who play them:

Alexander Hale , played by Simu Liu . He is the main character, an intelligence analyst whose brain is hacked.

Michelle , played by Melissa Barrera . She is a mysterious operative tied to the spy world around Alexander.

Parker , played by Sinclair Daniel . Parker is part of the secret organization and tied to the main mission.

John Moira , played by Brian d’Arcy James . He is a senior figure in the agency.

Cobb , played by Mark O’Brien . He has a key role in the unfolding events.

St. George , played by Kathleen Chalfant . She is an intriguing figure in the spy world.

Ellie , played by Sara Amini . She appears in recurring scenes.

Victor Simonek , played by Saul Rubinek . A recurring role adds depth to the story.

Rachel Kasperian, played by Hannah Cruz. Another recurring character in the series.

This cast mix includes big names like Simu Liu known for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Melissa Barrera known for Scream and In the Heights.

What The Copenhagen Test is all about

Copenhagen Test is a spy thriller series; it is far from being a conventional Christmas show. On the contrary, the series is full of tension, mystery and action. The plot of the series is set in the near future and raises several profound questions about technology, loyalty and identity.

The main character is Alexander Hale. Alexander’s role is that of an intelligence analyst and he is exceptionally bright and works for a secret agency called The Orphanage. One day he learns that someone has accessed his brain. As a result, the unknown person is able to see and hear everything that Alexander sees and hears.

Most people would run for the hills, but Alexander has decided to play the part of a normal guy. He does this in order to discover who is responsible for the hacking and their reason. However, the situation is not easy. The people around him are enigmatic and it is quite difficult to figure out who can be trusted and who cannot.

At the same time, Michelle is presented as a person who is linked to Alexander’s life in more than one way. She could be a friend, an informant or both. Besides her, the others who play characters like Parker, John Moira, Cobb and St. George are all involved in this intricate universe of tricks and lies.

The show deals with questions of trust, identity, and danger, but mainly, it demonstrates how far people will go in order to protect what is most precious to them. The unearthing of secrets and the testing of relationships are continuous throughout the episodes.

What’s been happening recently

Before the show drops, there has been news from the set. Simu Liu revealed that he did many of his own stunts for the series, including some risky action scenes. He even joked in an interview that he got kicked in the face during filming.

This gives fans an idea that the show will not just be smart and mysterious but also thrilling and physically intense. The actors trained hard to make the action feel real and believable.

The Copenhagen Test promises to be one of the standout new shows this holiday season. With a great cast, strong story and action-packed scenes, this series is shaping up to be a major hit on Peacock starting December 27, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.