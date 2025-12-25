Sister Wives alum Janelle Brown subtly hints at leaving the show after 20 seasons

Janelle Brown (Image via Instagram/@janellebrown117)

Sister Wives alum Janelle Brown recently posted a rather cryptic note on social media that subtly hinted at the fact that she might be leaving the show after season 20.

The TLC star talked about how she has been “shedding former parts of herself and seeing life differently than she used to.” In the Instagram post, Janelle posted a scenic video of the “sun setting over calm ocean waters” and wrote the words,

“Women don’t break. We shed. And what’s underneath is even stronger.”

Sister Wives alum Janelle Brown hints at her departure from the show

As the television personality went on to write about how she has been rediscovering herself and is done with the former version of herself, Janelle wrote,

“Leaving the show… leaving a marriage… starting over at an age where everyone expects you to have it all figured out. I kept looking at the pieces and thinking something must be wrong with me. But now, standing where I am, I can see it differently.” “None of those moments were breaking points. They were shedding points. Old expectations. Old versions of myself. Old identities that were never really mine. Shedding feels painful while you’re in it, but on the other side, you realise you didn’t lose yourself… You uncovered her.” "And if you’re in a season like that too… if everything feels like it’s falling apart… just hold on.

“Most of the time, it’s actually falling away.”

As Janelle Brown posted these on social media, fans began to ask whether she is leaving the TLC series after season 20. In a recent confessional clip, Janelle said,

“I think when I finally left Kody, I thought about the family so much more than our relationship for many, many, many years.”

Janelle Brown has opened up about taking time “to heal”

The television personality recently mentioned in a series of posts on her Stories that her life feels quieter, and that she is taking the time to “heal.” Janelle had repeatedly been in arguments with Kody while they navigated their split before TLC cameras. The U.S. Sun exclusively reported that Janelle, Kody, Meri, and Robyn had divided their $1.5 million earnings that came from the sale of their Coyote Pass property.

However, the cast members got into a heated debate over the land last season. Kody Brown recently met Janelle and made amends with her as he apologised to her for her behaviour and actions during their marriage, as he said

“I've been a bastard for about three years about this whole breakup, four years," Kody admitted to Janelle, acknowledging that he was full of it when he claimed to have never loved his exes. "I think the meanest thing that I did was I said I didn't love you. That wasn't true. That was a lie from the perspective of pain."

Janelle Brown later admitted in the confessional clip that during their marriage, she had to sort of emotionally close down to survive in those early years, and the apology has done some healing for her, for Kody to say those things about those early years.

