Chef Lim Seong-geun thanks White Spoon Chefs after a breakout run on Culinary Class Wars 2

Chef Lim Seong-geun (Image via Instagram/@imchef00)

Lim Seong-geun has publicly acknowledged the support of his fellow competitors following a standout stretch on Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars 2, a period that reshaped how viewers and chefs alike assessed his role in the competition.

After episodes 4 through 7 aired on December 23, placing him at the center of Round 3’s decisive team battle, Lim addressed both the scrutiny and praise that accompanied his rising profile on Culinary Class Wars 2.

On December 24, Lim shared a message on his personal account reflecting on the reactions to his on-screen persona. He opened by referencing longtime viewers of another cooking series who were encountering him for the first time on Culinary Class Wars 2.







“‘Korean Food Decalogue’ viewers who haven’t watched it were a bit anxious, asking, ‘Is that uncle maybe a villain?’” he wrote, acknowledging that his confidence-driven edit sparked unease among some audiences.

Lim followed that with humor and gratitude aimed directly at the White Spoon chefs who worked alongside him during the black-and-white team challenge. He wrote,



“Who am I? A master of 50,000 types of sauces, the great Lim. Just kidding, I greatly benefited from the white spoon chefs I worked with.”



He singled out one collaborator in particular, adding,



“Especially Master Hou Deok-juk, who many say has a middle-aged couple vibe with me. Watching the broadcast, I could see how hard you supported me, so I’d like to sincerely thank you again. I always respect you.”



Culinary Class Wars 2 and the moment that changed Lim Seong-geun’s run





Lim’s post came one day after Culinary Class Wars 2 released episodes 4 through 7, which documented the escalation of the competition into Round 3.

Following a high-intensity one-on-one phase, the series introduced a black-and-white team battle that tested strategy, communication, and execution under newly imposed rules.

Lim assumed responsibility for sauces during the opening match of the round, a decision that placed him in a position of visible leadership.

Throughout the episode, Lim delivered lines that quickly became talking points among viewers and fellow chefs.

“To tell a little lie, I know about 50,000 types of sauces,” he said during the challenge, a remark that read as boastful to some competitors. Later, as dishes were finalized, he added,



“It’s just… the taste is perfect.”



The statements heightened tension within the kitchen and fueled perceptions that Lim was overly confident, particularly given the collaborative nature of the team format on Culinary Class Wars 2.

Despite that unease, the results were decisive. The black team secured victory in the first match of Round 3, with judges highlighting balance and execution in the final dishes.

Hou Deok-juk’s steady backing of Lim throughout the process was evident on screen, reinforcing the partnership Lim later referenced in his message. The outcome reframed earlier concerns, positioning Lim’s confidence as preparation rather than posturing.

In closing his public note, Lim leaned further into humor. He wrote,



“Please continue to support Lim Seong-geun, the uncle. I’ve already returned the Chinese knife I borrowed from [Hou Deok-juk].”



The line echoed the light tone that followed his team’s success and suggested an ease with the attention generated by Culinary Class Wars 2.

Lim’s visibility on the Netflix series revived discussion of his earlier television career. He previously won Olive’s Korean Food Decalogue 3 as part of the Seoul team, a competition that first established his reputation for pairing technical command with outspoken self-belief.

At the time, that blend earned him both admiration and criticism, a pattern that resurfaced as Culinary Class Wars 2 reached a wider global audience.

Round 3 introduced missions shaped by a giant wheel of fate, forcing chefs to adapt to unpredictable ingredient pairings and shifting alliances between black and white teams.

Success depended less on individual flair and more on how well chefs could integrate strategy and teamwork, a format that placed Lim’s sauce-focused leadership under scrutiny.

Judging in Season 2 has also drawn attention, with returning figures from the first season—including Kwoun Sung-jun, Edward Lee, Yoon Nam-no, Jang Ho-jun, Kim Mi-ryeong, Jeong Ji-sun, Choi Hyun-seok, and Yeo Kyung-rae—evaluating performances.

Their presence underscored the stakes of each decision, particularly in matches where margins between victory and defeat narrowed as the competition progressed.

As Culinary Class Wars 2 continues, the balance between persona and performance remains central to Lim’s narrative. His decision to publicly thank the White Spoon chefs signaled an effort to contextualize what viewers saw on screen, emphasizing collaboration over individual bravado.

With future rounds expected to further separate the black and white teams, Lim’s breakout run has positioned him as both a focal point of debate and a proven contributor within the evolving structure of Culinary Class Wars 2.

