Who won the 'All or Nothing' matches in Culinary Class Wars Season 2 Episode 7? Details explored

The “All or Nothing” round of Culinary Class Wars Season 2 Episode 7 places the Black Spoon and White Spoon teams into a three-match sequence designed to either confirm dominance or trigger a late-stage reversal.

Across the first two matches revealed in the episode, the White Spoon team emerges as the clear winner, building a commanding points advantage before the final battle of the aces even begins.

The structure of the round is simple in premise but severe in consequence. Three matches are staged back-to-back: an opening team battle, a five-on-five face-off, and a final three-on-three showdown.

All points earned are cumulative. By the end of the second match, the White Spoons have already secured victory in the first two contests, ensuring they control the scoreboard heading into the deciding stage of Culinary Class Wars Season 2.

The first “All or Nothing” match opens with a split judging panel of 100 tasters. When voting concludes, the imbalance is stark.

Thirty-two judges select the same team, producing a lopsided result. As announced during the reveal,



“The White Spoon Team has earned 66 points, and the Black Spoon Team has earned 34 points.”



That outcome immediately gives the White Spoons a 32-point lead, setting the tone for the rest of the round in Culinary Class Wars Season 2.

Judges cite flavor clarity and broad appeal as the determining factors in the opening battle. Talking about a dish, Judge Ahn Sung-jae explains,



“Their dish was bold and flavorful, and the sweet, tangy profile had a universal appeal to it. It's very trendy, and I think it really gave them an edge.”



Another acknowledges voting against the majority but stands by the decision, saying,



“I thought it was delicious, it was unique, and that it was perfectly balanced.”



Despite isolated praise for the Black Spoon dish, the numbers leave no ambiguity. The White Spoons win the first All or Nothing match outright.

The second match of the round introduces structural changes intended to rebalance the competition.

The judging panel is reduced to 50 people, evenly split between those who supported each team in the previous match, with each vote now worth two points.

The stakes increase, but the result does not change. After a full five-on-five cook centered on chicken and pollock roe, the scores again favor the White Spoon team.

When the results are revealed, the margin is narrow but decisive. The scoreboard shows



“White spoons, 52 points. Black Spoons, 48 points.”



With this, the cumulative totals reach 118 points for the White Spoons and 82 points for the Black Spoons, expanding the gap to 36 points after two matches. The episode summary confirms the outcome clearly:



“BLACK AND WHITE SPOONS’ TEAM BATTLE ALL OR NOTHING: WHITE SPOONS WIN FIRST 2 BATTLES TOTAL, 118 TO 82, 36-POINT DIFFERENCE.”



Culinary Class Wars Season 2 and the All or Nothing scoreboard

The White Spoon team wins both the first and second contests of the round, securing a dominant position before the final three-on-three battle of the aces begins.

The third match, while still critical for determining whether a comeback is mathematically possible, unfolds under extreme pressure rather than parity.

With only ten judges and ten points per vote, the Black Spoon team requires an overwhelming majority to overturn the deficit. As stated plainly during the episode,



“In order to survive, the Black Spoon Team must score at least 37 more points than the White Spoon Team.”



The battle of the aces delivers suspense, particularly as votes swing back and forth and the Black Spoons briefly take the lead during tallying. Yet the earlier victories prove decisive.

Even as individual judges praise innovation, execution, and risk-taking, the cumulative math reflects the dominance established in the first two All or Nothing matches of Culinary Class Wars Season 2.

Throughout the episode, chefs acknowledge the weight of those early results. One competitor notes,



“Even though the White Spoon Team had managed to win the first two matches, there was still a chance that everything would be overturned.”



Another underscores the difficulty of the task:



“Getting seven votes? That was gonna be hard.”



These remarks contextualize the drama without altering the factual outcome.

In summary, the White Spoon team wins Match One by a 66-34 margin, wins Match Two by a 52-48 margin, and carries a 36-point lead into the final showdown.

Regardless of the tension that follows, the All or Nothing round begins with decisive White Spoon victories that define the competitive landscape of Culinary Class Wars Season 2.

