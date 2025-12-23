Who are Russell Brand's parents? Family background explored amid new r*pe and sexual assault charges

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Russell Brand departs Westminster Magistrates' Court on May 02, 2025 in London, England. The charges relate to accusations of rape, indecent assault and sexual assault between 1999 and 2005. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

Russell Brand has been charged with rape and sexual assault by the Metropolitan Police following accusations from two more women who came forward. In a press release dated December 23, 2025, it was revealed that the Crown Prosecution Service had authorised further charges against the actor and comedian following an investigation by police detectives and more accusations by two more alleged victims.

These charges will be added to the existing ones brought against Brand in April 2025 involving four other women. Russell Brand’s parents are Ronald and Barbara Russell. He is their only son and was reportedly raised by his mother alone as his parents separated when he was just a child. His father seemed to be a sporadic figure in his life, and he grew up close to his mother.

More details about Russell Brand’s family life as he faces multiple charges

Brand, who was formerly married to pop star Katy Perry, is currently married to Laura Gallacher is the daughter of golfer Bernard Gallacher. They tied the knot in 2017 and had their first daughter in November 2016, the second, Peggy, in July 2018 and had their third child in 2020.

Brand opened up about his strained relationship with his father in his memoir My Booky Wook, adding that the absence of a paternal figure in his formative years caused him to struggle with addiction.

Russell, in a video shared on X in December

"I pray, Lord, that anyone that I’ve harmed or hurt in my years of mindlessness and sin would be healed, Lord," he said. "And I pray, Lord, for the absolute truth of who I am to be abundantly revealed."

Russell Brand will appear in the Magistrate's Court on January 20, 2026, in relation to the new charges brought against him. A trial for the original charges against him will begin on June 16, 2026.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.