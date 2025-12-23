How to watch Hazel's Heart online? Streaming options explained

Image sourced via IMDb

Hazel's Heart is a thriller drama film, which is based on the true story of 'Hazel Miner'. A small kid who vanishes in the heavy snowstorm. The film shows the tussles of a father desperately trying to find his daughters before anything bad happens to them. The film also depicts the sheer will of Hazel, who emerges as a hero for her siblings.

The story is based on real events that happened in Dakota. Director Daniel Bielinski effortlessly depicts the horror and true Christian behavior in his film. Bielinski also wrote the screenplay for the film. The story follows the heavy snowstorm in March 1920.

Streaming details for Hazel's Heart

Hazel's Heart is now available on streaming platforms as well as on video-on-demand. The film can be streamed on Angel Studios' app, TV, or website. The primary streaming started on December 18, 2025.

As for Video-on-Demand, the film is available from December 23, 2025. The film can be rented or purchased on:

Apple TV

Amazon Prime Video

YouTube Movies

Versant, and more.

Cast details analyzed

Hazel's Heart has a concise but power-packed cast. The story revolves around a teenage girl named Hazel Miner, and most of the Miner family and some supporting characters are there. The main cast includes Madelyn Dundon as Hazel Miner, the lead who took care of her sibling in more than a day-long snowstorm. Xavier Bielinski plays the role of Hazel's younger brother.

Genevieve Bielinski is shown as Myridith Miner, who is Hazel's younger sister. Stelio Savante plays the role of William Miner, Hazel's father, who restlessly searches for their children in a blizzard. Laurie Fortier plays the role of Blanche Miner, Hazel's mother, who was skeptical of her before the incident.

Additionally, some supporting characters are there, who are the essential pieces of the great story. Timothy E. Goodwin plays Orin Cook, who is a locally known person. David Michael Reardon plays the role of Rufus, a citizen involved in the blizzard. Todd Terry portrays the role of Reverend Madsen, a spiritual head of the town.

Franni Rae Cash Cain plays the role of Miss Francis, Hazel's schoolteacher, and Lydia Pearl Pentz plays the role of Alice, a member of their community.

What is Hazel's heart all about

Hazel's Heart is a survival drama film that depicts the real-life tussles that happened in 1920 in North Dakota. The story follows a teenage girl, Hazel Miner, who is sent back home from school with her two siblings, Emmet and Myrdith. On the way home from school, their sleigh, which was drawn by a horse, overturns in a deep valley. The bad weather turned into a snowstorm, trapping them in dangerously low temperatures with no vision at all.

The snowstorm continues for more than one day. Hazel shows sheer will and keeps her siblings safe. She uses her own body and dress to keep the children from freezing to death. She kept memorizing the passage from Corinthians to keep them calm and hopeful.

The distinct part of the movie shows the father restlessly searching for their daughters. He gathered a search party for the same. He desperately wants to find his kids before anything bad happens to them. He searches the whole community to find them. The film shows hazardous weather conditions and how one's faith can overcome any bizarre situation.

The film shows immense dramatic scenes with great picturization of the essence of the 'out-white' blizzard.

