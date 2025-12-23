90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Madelein takes a pregnancy test, and the results are "Negative"

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Madelein and Luke (Image via Instagram/@dom.berry.on)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7 witnessed an emotional moment between the couple, Madelein and Luke, in the latest episode that premiered on Monday, December 22, 2025, on TLC.

Madelein nervously takes a pregnancy test while her fiancé, Luke, waits for her. In the same episode, Madelein shared her fears of being pregnant, citing instability in the relationship where they are constantly fighting.

The test shows a single line indicating "Negative" for pregnancy. Still, Luke expresses that he wants to make their relationship work and build a future, despite struggling to even "cross the finish line" on their wedding, let alone starting a family, as Luke puts it.

Luke and Madelein face the pregnancy scare together on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7's scene begins with Madelein openly admitting how overwhelmed she feels, telling the producers,

“I nervous my life take a test for off pregnant, and I never thinking gonna to be like this.” Luke responds honestly, sharing his own fear, “I’m scared. I mean, we’re struggling to cross the finish line on us getting married, let alone starting a family together.”

Trying to understand what Luke wants, Madelein, after doing the pregnancy test, returns to the room and asks him directly, “What do you want to be?”

Luke takes a breath before answering,

“Honestly, I think like right now, the right time for us to have a baby, probably not. But it’s something that I want with you. You are the person that I want to be the mother of my children because I love you. And I think that you would be a very good mom, whether it's now or in 5 years, it's not going to change how I feel.”

When it’s time to check the pregnancy test, confusion sets in. Luke looks at it and asks about what the "one line" indicates. Madelein explains plainly, “Negative.” Madelein notices his lack of reaction and adds, “But you should be cry, you don’t cry.”

Despite the result, Luke makes his feelings clear, saying that,

“It doesn’t change how I feel. I love you, and I want this relationship to work.” Madelein agrees but admits her fear hasn’t disappeared. “Yeah, me too, but in the same way, I don’t trust you in anything and I really so scared.”

Luke responds gently that he wants her to be happy and he is trying his best to make her happy, but feels like failing to do so all the time.

However, the conversation quickly shifts to unresolved tension in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Madelein asks Luke about their conversation that day, bringing up deeper issues in the context of their shared business, expressing her frustrations:

“Like, one day, we gonna share everything. We have a company together. We have business together. Everything. And later, no, I don’t want to share anymore. The company is both of us.”

The discussion turns heated in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way as money and control enter the picture, as Madelein accuses Luke of not valuing her and having money on his mind all the time, and mentioning it every single day.

Luke then responds emotionally, yet full of frustration,

“I value everything that you do. But the fact of the matter is, I try as much as I can to provide for you, and if you would let me be a f******g man and make manly decisions, I’d really f******g appreciate it. I don’t ask much of you. Just let me do what I need to do to make our dreams a reality.”

Trying to calm things down, Madelein admits,

“I know I am not perfect. I know I’m a difficult person, and I know I have so many things to deal with. Well, just love everything you’ve been doing for me. But at the end of the day, I really love you, Luke.”

Madelein then explains in a confessional why the pregnancy scare affected her so deeply, admitting:

“I really push so hard to put my name on the property because I don’t know if in the future he gonna change the woman or change me. But when I tell him maybe I think I get pregnant, and he reacts like, ‘No, I really want a family with you,’ it made me more comfortable about everything’s going to be good. And I need to trust him.”

The scene ends with Luke once again expressing his hope and love to be happy, sealing the moment with a heartfelt kiss, concluding the scene in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Stay tuned for more updates.