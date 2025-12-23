Avengers: Doomsday Thor trailer leak creates a massive uproar as Marvel’s "Endgame" seems to be teased

Avengers: Doomsday © Marvel.com

The leaked Avengers: Doomsday trailer has caused a huge commotion as Marvel's "Endgame" and information about the upcoming hit movie are revealed online. It looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe leaks are still happening. This time, a second trailer about Thor has supposedly been released online. Right now, fans are going through every part of the low-quality footage to find clues.

The leak of the Avengers: Doomsday trailer causes a huge commotion because it looks like there might be a tease for Marvel's "Endgame." This trailer, which wasn't meant to be public, shows Chris Hemsworth coming back as the God of Thunder. He has the famous short-haired look from the hit movie Thor: Ragnarok. The video is mostly about the relationship between Thor and his adopted daughter. Love is her name. She is Gorr the God Butcher's daughter, and she has come back to life.

Avengers: Doomsday will come to theaters on December 18, 2026. This month, Marvel is said to be planning to release four different trailers. This rollout has character-focused previews for Steve Rogers and Doctor Doom.

More about Avengers: Doomsday trailer leak

Avengers: Doomsday is the prime focus of the latest Marvel discussions. The leaked trailer shows Love safe and sound at home with Thor. There is no suggestion in this footage that Doctor Doom is hunting her yet. Some fans believe Marvel is setting up the Next Avengers through these young characters. Others think the focus on family is simply a character-driven narrative choice.

Fans are praising the leaked trailer for its intense and serious tone, noting that Thor’s desperate prayer to Odin effectively builds Doctor Doom as a terrifying threat.

A Reddit user DragonflyAlone4154 commented,

i think the children theory going around is true even this teaser focuses on thor's relation with his adopted child

An Avengers’ fan, Zyffrin mentioned

Disney execs trying to find the leaker:

Another fan, 54rixo commented,

So doomsday really gonna be all a story about all these lame a** kids chill streets dont want that

Many viewers are especially moved by the God of Thunder's uncharacteristic nervousness and his deep emotional focus on protecting his daughter, Love.

Another Redditor, EmperorChop2 stated,

A god praying to his dead father who was also a god because he’s afraid that this next battle might be the one that kills him and takes him away from his child is pretty intense. Never seen Thor this nervous before.

A Redditor Ok-Sand2805 mentioned,

I bet marvel are loosing there minds with all the leaks😂😂😂

A leaked trailer for Avengers: Doomsday shows that the hero will be much darker. For fans around the world, Thor says a prayer that has been translated into English. He pleads with his dad, Odin, to give him the strength he needs to beat his new enemy. He has a strong wish to go back to Love after the fight. This weakness makes some people question whether Thor will be able to survive the next mission.

A countdown clock for an apocalyptic event is also in the footage. This clock makes the prayer scene feel rushed. Thor looks more anxious than he has in recent MCU appearances. He discusses a guardian's worries, not those of a warrior. The trailer ends with a confirmation that Thor will be back in this movie.

Avengers: Doomsday will be in theaters on December 18, 2026.