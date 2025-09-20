Avengers: Doomsday wraps up filming without a single set leak

Robert Downey Jr. speaks onstage at the Marvel Studios Panel during 2024 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 27, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Avengers: Doomsday has wrapped principal photography without a single plot-revealing set leak, an increasingly rare feat for a project of this size. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and dated for December 18, 2026, Avengers: Doomsday brings together core MCU stalwarts with legacy X-Men and Fantastic Four talent, including Robert Downey Jr. in a new turn as Doctor Doom. Multiple trade notes and crew wrap posts indicate a roughly five-month shoot centered at Pinewood Studios in the U.K., with location work reported in Bahrain during late May.

Marvel itself tightly managed the information flow, right down to a marathon “chairs” livestream that slow-rolled the ensemble reveal without story clues. Together, the wrap and the secrecy point to a post-production runway that will include planned additional photography, standard for Marvel’s tentpoles, before marketing ramps up in 2026.

Avengers: Doomsday filming is done: what’s officially confirmed and what “wrap” means now

Principal photography on Avengers: Doomsday ran roughly late April through mid/late September 2025, with Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire as home base and off-lot work captured in Bahrain. Trades and wrap posts now place the film squarely in post, while also signalling a “healthy” round of additional photography down the line, not an alarm bell so much as a built-in phase of Marvel’s process to integrate late-breaking beats and polish VFX-heavy sequences. The theatrical date remains December 18, 2026, with the Russo brothers at the helm.

During a red carpet interview with Variety, James Marsden, who plays Cyclops in the movie, remarked,

“You can feel that it's something special. The world is ready for this movie and these worlds are ready to collide.”

What’s locked and public: A December 18, 2026, release. The Russo brothers are directing. A cast revealed via Marvel’s official livestream that includes Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Letitia Wright, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. Plot specifics remain undisclosed.

Micro-timeline :

• Late April 2025: Cameras roll at Pinewood (working title “Apple Pie 1”).

• Late May 2025: location work reported in Bahrain.

• Mid/Late September 2025: principal photography wraps. Post-production begins.

• Post-Fall 2025: planned additional photography (scope described as “healthy”).

How Marvel pulled off zero meaningful set leaks this time

Marvel engineered containment on Avengers: Doomsday with a few deliberate choices. First, the studio controlled the casting conversation via a nearly six-hour “director-chairs” livestream that announced the ensemble with no plot context or footage. Second, on-set protocols emphasized soundstages and strict spoiler hygiene. As per the Deadline report dated March 5, 2025, Joe Russo stated,

“We don’t want people getting photographs, so we are being pretty stringent.”

Anthony stated,

"The location work we are doing, we have picked those locations with that in mind, as well."

Third, even permitted social teases were scrubbed of reveals: as GamesRadar+ noted on September 17, 2025, Simu Liu’s BTS snap,

“isn’t letting anything slip,”

Underscoring the clamp-down. The net effect is trust preservation: audiences head into first footage for Avengers: Doomsday with minimal pre-knowledge, increasing the shock value of trailer beats and helping the studio steer the narrative on its terms.

What happens next: trailer clock, marketing beats, and realistic expectations?

Historically, Marvel aims first looks 4-9 months ahead of release, then escalates around showcase events (CCXP in early December, CinemaCon in spring), with a final trailer inside the last quarter. Avengers: Doomsday is most plausible in mid-2026, with heavier promotion clustering around late-summer/early-fall. Meanwhile, additional photography is routine on MCU crossovers. Trades already flag a planned, “healthy” round here, which is about scope, not trouble. Channing Tatum was quoted in a Variety dated September 16, 2025, in an interview, stating,

“I’m not good enough with words to explain how big this movie will be. It’s going to blow people’s minds.”

Stay tuned for more updates.