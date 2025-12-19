"I Can’t Allow Myself to Live in Fear:" The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton responds after the scary home burglary

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke attends the 2024 Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke, whose home in Los Angeles was burglarised on Saturday, November 15, 2025.

The 54-year-old reality star breaks the silence after the scary incident took place while talking to ABC News' Nightline, where The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member claims her luxury handbags and jewelry worth nearly $1 million were stolen from her bedroom closet.

Sutton further described the traumatic experience of knowing strangers were inside her home, and realized that it was publicly known that she was not present in her home, attending BravoCon. However, Sutton made it clear she refuses to live in fear, as she said:

"I can't allow myself to live in fear of being on this show"

Here's what The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said in the interview

Sutton Stracke’s Los Angeles home was burglarized on November 15, 2025, while she and co-star Kathy Hilton were in Las Vegas attending BravoCon 2025.

Weeks after a terrifying break-in, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke spoke to ABC News' Nightline in an interview that aired on December 18, 2025, describing the violation.

"It feels strange to know that there were three men in my house in my room going through my drawers, just looking and hunting," Sutton said.

The 54-year-old star further told that her front door was wide open when the dog walker showed up in the morning, along with a broken window, drawers pulled out, as she said: "My big kitchen window was shattered everywhere."

The aftermath included loss of designer handbags and high-end jewelry from her bedroom closet worth $1 million, including several Hermès bags she called "gonna be [family] heirlooms." Nothing has been recovered yet, leaving her with "this strange sense of somebody was in here."

Kathy Hilton, who was with her attending BravoCon and lived on the same block, also faced the same incident as her home was intruded, but her husband, Rick, was home, who scared off the invaders with a shotgun and called 911.

Stracke texted her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills group chat right away, urging co-stars to secure their homes. The LAPD confirmed break-ins in the neighborhood, with suspects fleeing both scenes.

She wonders if burglars deliberately targeted her and Hilton, knowing their BravoCon plans, or just hit houses at random. Her next-door neighbor was broken into years ago, too.

But she shot down the idea of Housewives stars being singled out, reflecting,

"Maybe it was because I'm on this television show. But I have to remember that my next-door neighbor was broken into a couple of years ago."

Stracke said that she "runs through" different scenarios in her brain about what she didn't do to make her home safe. Producers have always protected her luxurious lifestyle on the show, but Stracke never imagined it could backfire:

"I never conjured the idea that somebody was watching this show to break into my house." Still, she refuses to let fear change things. "I can't allow myself to live in fear of being on this show and not letting our viewers experience things in its most authentic, truest form."

The mother of three admits that she is lucky to have armed security now, but stresses locking up the house, no matter who you are, advising everyone:

“Be as careful as possible with your house. Lock everything. I’m lucky I have armed security now, but it’s important no matter who you are.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ​​​​​​star stated on November 19, 2025, where she informed everyone about the unfortunate incident that took place:

On the morning of Saturday, November 15, I was notified by the Los Angeles Police Department that my residence had been the target of a home invasion earlier that day. The individuals involved entered through a kitchen window and stole all of my luxury handbags. They also took my fine jewelry.

Since I have hired a 24-hour armed security team and replaced the existing property surveillance systems.

I am cooperating fully with authorities as they continue their investigation.

