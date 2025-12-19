Kyle Richards opens up to Bozoma about love and identity on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky (Image via Getty)

Kyle Richards confided in Bozoma Saint John about a post-separation romance and shifting views on identity during the December 18 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The exchange unfolded amid season 15's ongoing revelations, following Richards' July 2023 separation from Mauricio Umansky after 27 years of marriage.

She described falling hard for someone in a vulnerable moment, only for public scrutiny to end it, while hinting that gender matters less than soul connections on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.​

Kyle Richards' vulnerable conversation on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills







The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15 brought Bozoma Saint John, known as Boz, into the fold as a friend of the housewives, prompting candid talks.

Richards, a fixture since the show's 2010 debut, faced questions about her love life post-Umansky.

“Since separating from Mau, I was in a relationship,” Kyle revealed during the December 11 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.



“I was in a very vulnerable place in my life and I fell hard for this person.”​



Boz pressed further on the December 18 installment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kyle said,



“I have loved somebody but now. I did but, now, I’m just I’m on my own again.”



She called the situation “complicated,” noting Boz's persistent inquiries:



“Boz is acting like she’s never heard anything or seen anything. He’s asking me all these questions, and I’m like, ‘OK, Boz.’”​



Richards addressed speculation head-on with Erika Jayne earlier in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15. She explained,



“All the speculation and the gossip and the talking is what ultimately ended it. I could have weathered the storm but this is not for everyone.”



She grew emotional, adding,



“I think if this person weren’t so afraid of the public scrutiny and the life under a microscope.”​



Post-separation romance details

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky announced their separation in July 2023, sharing a joint Instagram statement:



“We have had a fantastic 27 years together and feel beyond grateful for the four beautiful daughters we have raised.”



No divorce papers have surfaced as of December 2025, though Richards told Us Weekly of an “impromptu conversation” with Umansky about their future during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15. She teased,



“I guess you’re gonna have to wait and see what happens with that.”



Umansky has appeared publicly with women like Bianca Miles Schneider, while Richards maintained privacy. Brief links to country singer Morgan Wade surfaced in 2023, but both insisted on friendship.

Richards confirmed her single status on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills:



“I’ve always told everybody just to be honest and I’m always an honest person. I’m not a liar but I don’t know what people want from me. I am single now, OK.”​



The unnamed partner shied from exposure. While speaking to Erika Jayne on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards said,



“I was happy to ‘share’ my relationship with the world. However, the person she was with was less forthcoming.”



Public pressure proved decisive, as Richards noted the strain of her high-profile life.​

Identity and soul connections explored

Bozoma Saint John's probing led to revelations on identity during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode. Kyle told Boz,



“Why don’t you ask what you really wanna ask. I could go Brad, I could go Angelina. That’s what you want me to say, right?”



She continued half-jokingly,



“I’ve learned a lot about myself. I think gender doesn’t matter. I think it’s a soul connection.”​



This moment echoed Richards' season-spanning introspection on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Past rumors with Wade, including matching tattoos in 2023, fueled chatter, though Richards clarified their platonic bond in interviews.

The conversation with Boz highlighted growth. Trailing into deeper self-awareness as she admitted,



“I’m like half joking but not fully joking”



Stay tuned for more updates.