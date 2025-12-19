Pete Davidson and girlfriend Elsie Hewitt welcome their first child together

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson are seen as the Boston Celtics take on the New York Knicks in the first quarter of Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 16, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Pete Davidson and girlfriend Elsie Hewitt have welcomed their first child together, and the couple is now navigating a brand new chapter in public. The comedian and actor, and the model and actress, announced the news on December 18, 2025, after welcoming a baby girl earlier in the month. They shared a small set of family photos on Instagram, while keeping their daughter’s face private, and they also revealed her full name.

The name choice also adds a personal layer, connecting to Davidson’s late father and Hewitt’s own middle name, while keeping the announcement simple and focused on the baby.

When was Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt’s baby born, and what did they announce?

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt welcomed a baby girl on December 12, 2025, and shared the news publicly six days later. The announcement came through Instagram posts that included a few close, at-home photos of the couple holding their newborn. In the images, they kept the baby’s face private by covering it with a heart.

As per Elsie Hewitt's Instagram post dated December 18, 2025, Hewitt wrote,

“Our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025.”

She also revealed their daughter’s name as Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, which immediately signaled that the name was not random. As per Elsie Hewitt's Instagram post dated December 18, 2025, Hewitt added,

“My best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief.”

The name carries two clear nods. Scottie honors Pete Davidson’s late father, Scott Matthew Davidson, who was a New York City firefighter. Rose is Hewitt’s middle name. The announcement framed that meaning without turning it into a long statement, which kept the focus on the arrival itself, not a press cycle.

Pete Davidson kept his own message short, but it still read like his voice. As per Pete Davidson's Instagram post dated December 18, 2025, Davidson jokingly wrote,

“wu tang forever.”

The couple did not share additional baby details beyond what was included in their posts, and they did not appear to confirm any further photos or interviews immediately after the announcement.

For Pete Davidson, the father connection is part of why the name detail has stood out to fans. Davidson has spoken publicly for years about losing his father when he was a child, and that story has often shaped how he talks about family, growing up, and what he wants next. This announcement places history next to a present-day milestone, while also keeping the public-facing tone controlled and private where it counts.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt’s relationship and pregnancy timeline

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt’s relationship became public in March 2025, after the pair were linked through sightings and early reporting that put them together as a new couple. Over the months that followed, they were seen more often, and the relationship shifted from rumor to a steady public fact.

In July 2025, the timeline moved into a new phase when Hewitt confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram. The post used a mix of personal photos and a playful tone, which became the headline hook across multiple reports. The confirmation made the story straightforward for readers. Pete Davidson and Hewitt were expecting their first child, and they were not hiding it.

By December 12, 2025, their baby girl had arrived. On December 18, they shared the news publicly, completing the March to July to December arc in under a year. For readers keeping track of Pete Davidson’s personal life, the sequence is now clear. Relationship public in spring, pregnancy is confirmed in summer, and the baby is born at the start of winter.

Who are Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt, and what are people around them saying?

Pete Davidson is a comedian and actor who rose to mainstream fame as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He later expanded into film and scripted projects, including The King of Staten Island, while staying active in stand-up and comedy-based appearances.

Elsie Hewitt is a model and actress with a public profile that predates this relationship. She has worked as a model and influencer, and she has also appeared as an actress in shows like Turnt, Dave, and Industry. Reporting has also noted her food-focused social presence through her separate content projects.

After the baby news, one of the most widely circulated reactions came through Davidson’s longtime Saturday Night Live circle. As per the EW.com report dated December 18, 2025, SNL cast member Kenan Thompson said,

“I hope that they have a wonderful, bonded parenting experience. I think he’s going to be a hyper dedicated dad because he has such an affinity towards his dad. I think his dad being taken from him at such a young age has really stuck with him. So, I think he’ll be an ever present father. I really do.”

That reaction tracks with how Pete Davidson has spoken about family loss and growing up, and why this milestone is being framed as more than a celebrity baby update. It is also why the name detail has mattered in coverage, since it ties the announcement to personal history while still keeping the baby’s privacy intact.

Stay tuned for more updates.