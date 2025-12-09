What baby name vibe are Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt leaning towards? Comedian hints at a comeback for classic Staten Island staples

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: (L-R) Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson attend the 13th Annual Blossom Ball at The Pierre Hotel on May 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have promised no “weird Hollywood” names for their baby. Davidson, who announced that he was expecting a baby with his partner, Elsie Hewitt, in July 2025, spoke exclusively with PEOPLE on December 9, 2025, about baby names, revealing that they are leaning towards “Staten Island normal”.



The SNL alum, during his shoot for eBay’s Built to Spec series, told the news outlet that he and Hewitt hadn’t decided on a name for their baby, but they were sure it wouldn’t be something unusual:

“For a while, we were like, should we do that weird Hollywood thing where it's like a color or something? And then I think we're more into the Staten Island normal,"

The New York City native added that he preferred names like Bridget, Tommy:

“Mikey, Johnny, Tommy, Mark or Amy, Bridget, Maggie sort of route, because that's missing, I miss that. Remember when you were growing up, you knew like seven Franks?”

“We were thinking the middle name could be a little fun,” Pete Davidson on daughter’s name

Davidson revealed to PEOPLE that while he and his partner were strict about first names, he was open to having fun with the middle one.

“We were thinking the middle name could be a little fun,” he stated.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt sparked dating rumors in March 2025, after Islanders spotted them on a romantic beach getaway to Palm Beach, Florida.

The couple was captured holding hands and kissing. They went Instagram official on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Since they went official, Pete and Elsie have shared details about their relationship. They moved in together in May, and in July, they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Elsie shared a carousel of pictures and videos showing her in an ultrasound appointment, teasing her pregnancy announcement.

She captioned the post:

"Welp, now everyone knows we had s*x."

