General Hospital spoilers: Portia panics, Sidwell makes a shocking offer, and Nathan makes a key arrest

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, December 10, 2025, promise an intense episode full of drama, surprises, and high-stakes moments. Viewers can expect Portia to feel the pressure as her secrets get closer to being revealed, Sidwell to use his power to influence people in Port Charles, and Nathan to take important action in a major investigation.

As the story unfolds, Portia’s panic grows because the police might discover her possible role in Drew’s shooting. At the same time, Sidwell’s new offer could completely change someone’s life, and Nathan’s arrest could shock everyone. Plus, Alexis puts Willow to the test, and Michael asks Kristina for help, making Port Charles another day full of tension and drama.

General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on December 10, 2025

Portia starts to panic

Portia’s problems have been building ever since Nina shared important information with Sonny, who then told Alexis and pointed her to a new suspect in Drew’s shooting. With the police closing in, Portia has to think carefully about her next move.

She might get arrested, or she could come up with a strong alibi but both options are risky. Admitting her affair with Isaiah would make things more complicated, while keeping it a secret could be disastrous if the investigators dig deeper. Portia is stuck in a tense situation that could change her life in Port Charles in a big way.

Sidwell’s indecent proposal

Sidwell has been steadily gaining power in Port Charles, having already intimidated Laura, Sonny, and Drew while keeping control over Britt. In tomorrow’s episode, he is getting ready to make another offer that could push one of the town’s residents into making an important decision.

Whether it is pressure or a tempting opportunity, Sidwell’s proposal is sure to shake someone up and could change alliances, adding more tension to the ongoing conflicts between the characters.

Nathan’s arresting moment

Nathan has been busy in Port Charles, tracking leads in the Drew Cain investigation, keeping Lulu and her family safe, and watching for other potential threats. On December 10, he makes an important arrest that could change the course of several storylines.

The big question is whether this arrest will be connected to the Drew shooting case or involve Valentin or another fugitive. Nathan’s choice is likely to have ripple effects throughout the town, affecting multiple characters and situations.

Alexis puts Willow to the test

Meanwhile, Alexis is paying close attention to Willow’s tricky legal situation. Since Willow’s alibi is far from solid, Alexis sets up a test to see how trustworthy her client really is.

How Willow handles this challenge will decide if she stays in trouble or manages to get out of it without more problems. This moment shows the ongoing tension between legal strategy and doing the right thing, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Michael seeks Kristina’s help

Michael is dealing with his own problems as his alibi starts to fall apart, even though Jacinda has given him some temporary protection. On Wednesday, he turns to Kristina for help, which could create both conflict and teamwork between the siblings. How Kristina responds may affect Michael’s current situation and add more complications to the ongoing stories in Port Charles.

Other Port Charles drama

Elsewhere, Anna struggles after being kidnapped and tries to get answers from her captor while staying calm. The town is full of tension as secrets and schemes collide. With Portia, Sidwell, Nathan, Alexis, and Michael facing key moments, Wednesday’s episode promises suspense, emotional confrontations, and shocking surprises.

General Hospital spoilers for December 10, 2025, show a tense episode where panic, offers, and arrests take over. Fans should prepare for changes that will affect many characters in Port Charles.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu