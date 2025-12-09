Who was Gordon Goodwin? GoFundMe raises more than $90,000 as Disney legend passes away at 70

Composer/Arranger Gordon Goodwin performs with his Big Phat Band at the Eric Marienthal And Friends Jazz Concert Benefiting High Hopes Brain Injury Program at the at the Hyatt Regency on July 8, 2018 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Disney legend Gordon Goodwin passed away on December 8. The cause of death was complications from stage 3 pancreatic cancer. Goodwin's wife, Vangie Gunn Goodwin, shared that he was surrounded by his family at the time of passing. He was 70 years old at the time of his death.

Gordon Goodwin was a composer, arranger, and musician. He is well-known for creating music for Disneyland parks and animations. Gordon won four Grammys in the Best Instrumental Arrangement category for Rhapsody in Blue, On Green Dolphin Street, and The Incredits, a track from Pixar's The Incredibles.

The composer had 25 Grammy nominations in total, as well as three Daytime Emmy Awards for his work in Histeria! and Animaniacs. Goodwin also led the jazz orchestra Big Phat Band, and its album Life in the Bubble won a Grammy Award in 2014 for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album.

The day before Gordon Goodwin's passing, his friend, Eric Marienthal, launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover his medical costs. Out of the $100,000 target, over $90,000 has been raised so far.

Gordon Goodwin suffered a stroke before his passing

The Grammy-winning composer's friend shared in the GoFundMe fundraiser's description that Goodwin had a major stroke days before his death. Along with his cancer treatment costs, his family struggled to pay the medical bills.

Eric Marienthal requested the musician's fans to donate and help his family. Notably, the largest donated amount is $2,000. Marienthal also noted that Gordon helped to launch the careers of hundreds of musicians and inspired many more with the music of Big Phat Band.

"Our dear friend Gordon Goodwin has suffered a major stroke while at the same time, fighting Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer. The burden of the extensive medical care has quickly become overwhelming and has placed a tremendous strain on his family, both financially and emotionally," the description stated.

Meanwhile, Gordon Goodwin's fans and well-wishers paid their tribute on social media. Some of them recalled Big Phat Band's music and its impact on them.

"Very sad to read this. Gordon was an inspiration. I love his charts and enjoy playing them regularly with a local big band. He was an incredible musician. He will be greatly missed. My thoughts go out to his family," one fan wrote.

"Oh my goodness. I am beyond sorry to hear this. Gordon was a giant and a hero. I wish I had met him. My middle school band sold Big Phat Band CD's as part of his fund raising project for school bands," another netizen added.

"What a loss. Gordon was the best of the best!! Great man and great musician. Farewell my friend. God’s grace on the family," another wrote.

"What an incredible musician and educator who made a significant contribution music across the world commiserations to his family," one internet user noted.

Gordon Goodwin is survived by his mother Alice, his wife Vangie, his kids Madison, Garett, Trevor, Garrison, and his stepkids Levi and Aria. Stay tuned for more updates on the Disney legend.