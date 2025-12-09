Where was Blood Coast season 2 filmed? All filming locations revealed

The setting of Blood Coast season 2 continues to play a central role in shaping the series’ tone and story, as the production once again relies on real locations to ground its crime narrative. Originally released in 2023 as Pax Massilia, the French series created by Olivier Marchal and Kamel Guemra explores the work of a police unit operating in the tense environment of Marseille.

The show portrays the complexities of law enforcement and organized crime within one of France’s most distinctive coastal cities.

The approach of establishing the city of Marseille as a defining element continues in Blood Coast season 2, where the production remains anchored in the same urban landscape to support the narrative’s progression and maintain continuity with the show’s established visual and thematic identity.

Filming location explored: Marseille at the heart of the story

Netflix’s Blood Coast season 2 was filmed almost entirely in Marseille, Bouches-du-Rhône, France, continuing the immersive approach that defined the first season.

The production returned to many of the city’s real neighborhoods and high-tension zones to preserve the authenticity that helped the show stand out when it debuted in 2023.

Season 1 had already set the tone by filming in Marseille’s northern districts, areas often labeled “sensitive neighborhoods.” According to the cast and crew, shooting in these locations brought a level of realism that studio sets simply couldn’t match.

In an interview with AlloCiné in 2023, Olivier Marchal said the following (quote translated using Google):

"It was great! We had no problems at all. One of our colleagues found the permits to film at the flea market, he's also the one who took us to the Consolat housing estate... He put us in touch with those who control access to certain networks and we treated them like buddies."

He continued:

"We included everyone (…) We stayed there for about a week and what touched me the most was that when we left, people applauded us from their windows. It was incredibly touching."

Jallab described the atmosphere as welcoming, emphasizing that the crew worked closely with local residents to ensure the shoot felt respectful and inclusive.

While Lani Sogoyou, who portrays Audrey Illunga, said the following about filming in the city (quote translated using Google):

"I think the people of Marseille love Olivier Marchal. All my memories of filming in the housing projects are warm. People were happy we were there. And we ourselves were very happy to have them because they brought their authenticity," Lani concluded.

That tradition continues in Blood Coast season 2, with filming again anchored across Marseille’s neighborhoods, housing projects, busy port zones, and coastal backdrops.

The city’s contrasting landscapes, bright Mediterranean shores against gritty urban sprawl, mirror the show’s central tension between law enforcement and Marseille’s sprawling criminal networks.

Marchal, a former police officer, uses real locations to heighten the stakes and deliver a version of Marseille that feels alive, unpredictable, and essential to the show’s identity.

The production’s choice to stay in Marseille also supports the cast’s local roots. Many actors, including supporting cast members and extras, are from Marseille.

Everything we know about Blood Coast Season 2

Blood Coast season 2 premiered on December 9, 2025, exclusively on Netflix, and featured six 52-minute episodes, which were released collectively on the premiere date.

Once again led by creator Olivier Marchal, the new season raises the stakes for Marseille’s most volatile police unit.

Season 2 picks up after the explosive Season 1 finale, where Lyès Benamar (Tewfik Jallab) lands behind bars.

With their captain gone, the task force faces major internal changes just as a dangerous new gang emerges to exploit the power vacuum.

The city becomes even more unstable as rival criminal groups move into position, and the police must navigate shifting alliances to prevent an escalation of violence.

Lyès’ storyline deepens this time, as he shifts from brute-force tactics to undercover infiltration.

To survive, and to stop the growing threat, he reconnects with Ali Saïdi (Samir Boitard), a childhood friend and influential drug dealer whose trust he must regain.

The main cast returns, including Jeanne Goursaud, Idir Azougli, Olivier Barthélémy, Arno Cabella, Lani Sogoyou, and others.

A new recruit joins the team as well, adding internal tension as the group confronts motives that aren’t immediately clear.

As operations intensify, every character is forced to reconsider their limits in a city edging toward open conflict.

Marchal continues directing with his signature mix of realism, urgency, and harsh moral dilemmas.

The tone remains dark and action-driven, with Marseille again treated as a central character rather than a backdrop.

All six episodes of Blood Coast season 2 are now streaming on Netflix exclusively.