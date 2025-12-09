The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor greenlights attack on Jabot, Noah returns to Genoa City, and Abbott launch party faces chaos

Sharon and Noah Newman (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

The Young and the Restless spoilers below are for the episode set to air on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. The story keeps moving forward in Genoa City as old rivalries heat up and surprise meetings stir strong emotions. Victor becomes more focused on his next move, while Noah’s return brings unresolved issues and complicated feelings back to the surface.

As the Newman and Abbott feud grows more intense, final plans for an important business launch are put at risk. Awkward reunions hidden dangers and possible business trouble hover over the episode and mix personal drama with serious work issues. As several storylines move forward at once, viewers can expect strong tension and many uneasy moments throughout the hour.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on December 10, 2025

Victor Newman moves forward with his attack on Jack Abbott

Victor has never been the type to hesitate once he decides on a course of action, and Wednesday’s episode makes it clear he’s prepared to move forward. After Adam fills him in on how the Abbotts are secretly strengthening their defenses, Victor approves moving ahead with his plan to target Jabot.

Jack’s earlier warning doesn’t stop him, since Victor is convinced his strategy will still work despite all the precautions being taken.

Jack and the Abbotts race to protect Jabot

Jack and his family have been quietly working in the background to protect Jabot from Victor’s technology-based threat. As the company begins to shut down its systems, the Abbotts are counting on their safety measures to stop any outside interference.

Still, there’s a big question hanging over everything, did they act soon enough, or has Victor already figured out a way to get past their protections?

Noah Newman returns to Genoa City with unfinished business

Noah returns to Genoa City after flying in on the Newman jet, and his arrival quickly brings up strong emotions. He doesn’t come back alone, since Sienna accepts his offer and comes with him to town.

Noah assures her that she’ll be kept safe, even though there is still some danger out there. For the moment, his main focus is getting settled in and keeping everything as peaceful as possible.

Audra Charles and Noah share an awkward run-in

One of the first people Noah happens to see after arriving back in Genoa City is Audra, creating a clumsy situation that neither one probably thought would happen. Audra expresses worry about Noah’s recent scary time in the hospital and feels better to find out that he is getting well.

However, Noah holds back from sharing the more upsetting information, choosing not to mention sad things with the person he used to date. Things might get even more difficult if Audra ends up meeting Sienna.

A hidden threat continues to build

Even though everything seems fairly calm right now, the danger is far from over. Matt Clark, also known as Mitch Bacall, continues to plan his next move behind the scenes. While he doesn’t act immediately, his desire for revenge is still strong. The wait only builds more tension, hinting that when he finally makes his move, the impact could be much more serious.

Billy Abbott and Sally Spectra prepare for a major launch

Meanwhile, Billy and Sally concentrate on the last-minute details for the Abbott Communications launch party. The event is meant to represent a new beginning and an important career moment, so they are both eager to ensure everything runs without problems.

Still, with the Newman and Abbott feud growing stronger, there’s a real chance that trouble could disrupt the celebration.

The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that once the party begins, unexpected moments are bound to happen. Whether personal issues or business conflicts take over, Wednesday’s episode sets up major consequences that could affect all of Genoa City.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount Plus