The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope and Liam celebrate their wedding while Taylor warns Sheila

Sheila (Image via Youtube / boldandbeautifulcbs)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episode airing on December 10, 2025, show that Hope and Liam’s wedding day will be filled with deep affection, nervous energy, and a little bit of stress.

Their much-anticipated wedding finally gathers family and friends to mark the couple’s important time. But since old issues are still around, the joyful mood could be combined with some feeling of concern. As Hope and Liam get ready to say their vows, some unexpected problems come into play.

Taylor steps in to warn Sheila to stay away from the wedding. While the couple focuses on love and happiness, Sheila being left out suggests that trouble could appear. Fans can expect a mix of touching moments and drama as emotions run high on this important day.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episode set to air on December 10, 2025

Wedding day preparations and family gatherings

Hope and Liam’s wedding is a big and special event, bringing family and friends together to celebrate their love. Deacon, as the father of the bride, will be there, but his wife, Sheila, has clearly been told she cannot attend.

Hope and Liam’s daughter, Beth, will lead the ceremony, making sure it shows the strong family connection. Their other children, Douglas and Kelly, will also take part, turning the day into a full and joyful family celebration.

Sheila’s frustration and Taylor’s intervention

Being left out of the wedding makes Sheila clearly upset. After making up with Deacon, she had hoped that his family would accept her. But being excluded is a constant reminder of her troubled past and mistakes.

Taylor steps in to warn Sheila not to cause any problems at the wedding. This meeting is full of tension, as Sheila wants to show she has really changed, while Taylor wants to protect Hope and Liam’s special day from any trouble.

The atmosphere of anticipation

With every person collected, including Brooke, Katie, Donna, Bill, and Will, the wedding is full of thrill and hopeful waiting. Hope and Liam are ready to declare their deep feelings again, and their family is happy to see them make their special promises.

But the risk that Sheila might start problems keeps everyone feeling nervous, reminding the audience that even joyful times in Los Angeles often bring trouble. Hope and Liam’s relationship has faced many hard situations, making this wedding very significant.

As they prepare to say their special words, viewers can look forward to sincere and moving moments between the couple and their relatives. At the same time, Sheila’s anger causes additional stress. Will she pay attention to Taylor’s caution, or could her actions cause unexpected difficulties during the celebration?

The episode will combine romance, family ties, and nervous excitement. Hope and Liam’s wedding represents a brand new beginning for the couple, but Sheila’s potential to interrupt reminds everyone that the past is always very close. Fans can look forward to a memorable show where love, worry, and eager expectation meet, making the wedding both genuine and full of chaos.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.