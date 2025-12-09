Did Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson really date after filming 'The Naked Gun'? Actress opens up about a secret weeklong fling at his upstate home

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 27: Pamela Anderson attends at the 'The last showgirl' photocall at Kursaal, San Sebastian on September 27, 2024 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s rumored relationship was the talk of the town during the summer of 2025. The superstar actors had starred in The Naked Gun movie, with several fans theorizing that their on-screen chemistry had translated into a real-life romance.



PEOPLE recently interviewed Anderson, and the 58-year-old confirmed that she dated Neeson briefly after they finished filming Naked Gun.

“If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while, but only after we finished filming.”

The Baywatch alum added that she spent an “intimate week” with the Taken actor at his New York home while noting that she had her own room. She revealed that her assistant and some family members even visited.

Anderson and Neeson’s romantic week featured dinner at a French restaurant where, according to the actress, the actor had introduced her as “future Mrs Neeson.”

Anderson also connected with nature during her stay at Neeson’s house, adding that she tended to a rosebush that was overgrown with mint.

“I adore Liam, but we are better friends,” Pamela Anderson reveals in her latest interview

Anderson stated in her exclusive interview with PEOPLE that after spending a week together, they went their separate ways to work on other projects. Their reconnection during the promotion of Naked Gun sparked rumors of a romance between them.

Anderson told the news outlet that it was laughable that people thought she and Neeson were faking their romance when they had real feelings for each other.

"I was always laughing when people thought, ‘Oh, that’s a publicity stunt.’ I’m like, ‘A publicity stunt? This is real. We have real feelings.’ ”

Real emotions notwithstanding, Anderson believes she and Liam Neeson are better off as friends:

“I adore Liam,” she adds, “but we are better friends, in full honesty. He is such a supporter of this new trajectory in my career and kindly tells me he is very proud of me. I’m sure we will always be in each other’s lives.”

Pamela Anderson has been married four times, including to Tommy Lee and Kid Rock. She shares two sons with the Mötley Crüe drummer.

