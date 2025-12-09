Jenny Marrs reveals why she rarely brings Dave shopping on Fixer to Fabulous

Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs (Image via Getty)

Jenny Marrs has a clear reason for rarely bringing her husband and co-host Dave along on shopping trips for HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous: he simply cannot stand it.

In a recent behind-the-scenes moment shared on Instagram, the couple visited one of their Bentonville stores to gather décor and furniture for a new renovation — and the outing quickly confirmed why he is usually left behind.

Jenny admitted on camera,



“I don’t usually bring him along, to be perfectly honest.”



It was a moment that didn’t require dramatization. Dave’s discomfort made the case for her.

The shopping struggle on Fixer to Fabulous







For viewers of Fixer to Fabulous, the polished rewards of renovation unfold across 43 minutes. Yet countless unseen hours go into styling each home — selecting art, rugs, accessories, and finishing touches.

Jenny leads that effort. Dave, however, approaches shopping with the same dread many spouses feel when confronted with aisles of decisions and décor.

During the shared clip, Jenny and her design team sorted through artwork and everyday housewares while Dave hauled heavy items. After carrying multiple rugs, he paused and asked,



“We now have four rugs. Do we need to bring all of them?”



Jenny responded firmly:



“Yes, Dave. We have a lot of spaces. Every time Dave comes with me to pull stuff for styling a house, he gets very impatient.”



As the process continued, his honesty sharpened:



“You know, when I come in here, even though it’s my own store, I realize how much I hate shopping.”



Jenny says:



“I don’t usually bring him along, to be perfectly honest. But, I needed someone to carry some stuff, so he’s here.”



Moments later, Dave admits:



“Literally, slowing dying inside right now.”



Still trying to be helpful, he returned with tea kettle options Jenny didn’t like. She reassured him — “You’re doing great” — but the damage was done.

He declared a final, defeated line:



“I quit. I’m gonna go sit until you guys tell me you’re ready to go.”



Jenny later joked online about the universal nature of the dynamic, writing:



“Ever thankful for my team because I couldn’t style a house with just @Dave.Marrs and I.”



A real look at what it takes to complete a reveal

Episodes of Fixer to Fabulous highlight beautiful design — but that beauty arrives only after endless, sometimes tedious choices.

Jenny has acknowledged that filling a home takes a staggering amount of items.

Dave is often surprised by the quantity required, responding with the same playful exasperation viewers enjoy during renovations when she requests custom pieces:



“It takes a lot.”



Jenny has been clear about why she spares him from the process unless necessary.

She has said she brings him shopping only when she needs someone who can lift heavy things — a role he fulfills well before retreating.

It isn’t a matter of relationship tension. It’s practicality. Dave thrives on building, problem-solving, and construction challenges.

Meanwhile, Jenny thrives in design — down to picking the right table setting or artwork arrangement. For Fixer to Fabulous to run smoothly, they each stay in their strength.

The Marrs balance family, business, and TV fame

The couple’s journey with Fixer to Fabulous rarely happened. When first approached by HGTV, they hesitated, worried their growing family wouldn’t handle the filming schedule and disruption.

But once they agreed, they committed fully — managing their farm, two stores, renovation clients, their children, and production demands all at once.

Their workflow now rests on shared respect. Dave knows styling days are Jenny’s territory. Jenny knows construction days belong to Dave.

That division allows Fixer to Fabulous to deliver ambitious finished homes without burning out its stars.

Still, fans love seeing cracks in the façade — the humorous moments where exhaustion shows, and real-life marriage emerges. Dave sighing dramatically in a furniture aisle is as human as it gets.

Fans immediately recognized the dynamic

The comments on Jenny’s post filled quickly with relatable confessions:

One viewer wrote,



“It’s a worldwide thing! My hubby cannot abide shopping.”



Another shared:



“He goes into a store, sees something he likes, finds his size, and buys. There is no roaming around.”



Many described spouses who can spend hours fishing or working outdoors, only to lose patience minutes into browsing décor — confirming Dave is not alone.

Humor aside, these interactions remind audiences why the Marrses resonate. Fixer to Fabulous pairs aspirational homes with down-to-earth personalities who navigate the same small frustrations as everyone watching

The reason Dave seldom joins Jenny’s sourcing trips is not a secret, nor a storyline. Shopping drains him.

She needs efficiency, and Fixer to Fabulous — already a whirlwind of timelines and overlapping homes — runs better when each Marrs sticks to the part of the process they love.

But every once in a while, Jenny brings him along anyway. Someone has to carry the rugs.

Stay tuned for more updates.