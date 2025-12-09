Did Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson date? Actress clears up longstanding rumor

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attend "The Naked Gun" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson has reflected on one of the most talked-about moments of her career from the past one year: her connection with Liam Neeson, her co-star in the summer hit The Naked Gun. This surprise pairing made waves, leaving people either thrilled or skeptical. At 58, she’s choosing now to speak up about the longstanding rumor, sharing quiet moments from their time together in an interview with People this week.

Pamela Anderson recalls brief romance with Liam Neeson

Pamela Anderson talked about her brief but memorable romantic connection with Liam Neeson - something that kicked off right after they finished shooting scenes together. It started when she stayed for a cozy seven days at his place in upstate New York; she had her own bedroom, though helpers and relatives popped in now and then. She said:

"If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming. The two spent an “intimate week” together at his home in upstate New York. I had my own room. Our assistants both came; even family stopped by... went to dinner at a tiny French restaurant where he introduced me as the ‘future Mrs. Neeson..."

They ate quietly at a tiny French spot where he called her the “future Mrs. Neeson,” sparking light chatter among staff. She said that they wandered around his yard, and she took care of a wild rose plant - one act he actually valued. She still smiles thinking about what she calls their "romantic lost week," when a bear showed up near their breakfast spot - Neeson scared it off fast, wearing just his robe.

Then life pulled them apart for a bit, busy with different gigs; yet in the summer, they linked up again while pushing The Naked Gun, tossing jokes around, holding hands, maybe even stealing a funny moment swiping lip balm live on Andy Cohen's show.

To her, the spark between them felt like something out of an old-school love story - not flashy, just warm and true - and yes, people doubted it was genuine, calling it a media move, but she knows better: those emotions ran deep. These days? They're tight pals, nothing less; Neeson popped up unexpectedly last August at Williamstown Theater Festival where she starred in Tennesse Williams' Camino Real. She further said:

"I adore Liam, but we are better friends, in full honesty... He is such a supporter of this new trajectory in my career and kindly tells me he is very proud of me. I’m sure we will always be in each other’s lives."

She brought up how much they value one another - the trust runs both ways - even if things changed romantically.

